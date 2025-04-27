A note: If you notice, this came under “Short Takes.” You can now curate what kind of content you want from me by heading to your subscriber preferences. You can opt in for breaking news or short takes or podcasts. I don’t know if you like getting less from me or more from me, but in case you’re sick of me, you can control your experience. I’ll be posting a podcast interview later today.

Here are ten things that happened…

1. Trump wore a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral.

2. Media gives itself awards.

The White House Correspondents’ dinner gave a prize to the one guy who dared to tell the truth about Biden’s cognitive decline (on the Left, the Right was all over the story).

Dave Marcus says it best.

3. Trump nodded off at the Pope’s funeral.

4. Trump met with Zelensky at the Vatican.

5. Media reports that Trump’s approval ratings are “lowest for any president in 80 years”

5. “A Moral Moment” — Cory Booker and Hakeem Jeffries sit on Capitol steps, and a camera miraculously appears.

6. Resistance Cosplay Escalates inside the Doomsday Bunker.

Byron York has his answer:

7. I was on the Adam Carolla Show, in case you missed it. CLICK HERE.

I was also on Katherine Brodsky ’s podcast, if you’re interested.

8. “Free Luigi”

9. A Very Good Film Essay on the Plight of Men in Media

10. A Reality Check

Hope you are having a nice Sunday.