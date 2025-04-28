Because the news is so depressing, I thought it might be fun to see what was happening 100 years ago. I found a website that archives a newspaper from Sacramento, but I can also pull from other newspapers, like the New York Times.
It won’t be all that in depth, and it probably won’t tell you everything that happened in history. It’s just a snapshot of headlines that catch my eye. Mainly to take my mind off of things that are out of my control, like the potential rise of the fanatical Left.
If you want to follow along, here is the first post.
I Present Children Literature in the 21th Century:
A hundred years ago. (Author Jeff Kinney as Read By Character Greg Heffley)
Sometimes I sit and wonder
About stuff I don't know
Like what the heck the earth was like
A hundred years ago.
Did cavemen ride on dinosaurs?
Did flowers even grow?
Well, we could guess but that was back
A hundred years ago.
I wish they built a time machine
And they picked me to go
To check out what the scene was like
A hundred years ago.
Did giant spiders rule the earth?
Were deserts filled with snow?
I wonder what the story was
A hundred years ago.
Excellent Idea Sasha. . . human nature at work...