Because the news is so depressing, I thought it might be fun to see what was happening 100 years ago. I found a website that archives a newspaper from Sacramento, but I can also pull from other newspapers, like the New York Times.

It won’t be all that in depth, and it probably won’t tell you everything that happened in history. It’s just a snapshot of headlines that catch my eye. Mainly to take my mind off of things that are out of my control, like the potential rise of the fanatical Left.

If you want to follow along, here is the first post.