Trump did what a leader should do yesterday. He showed up, gave a speech, and celebrated the army, as did many across America watching from their homes.

But that wasn’t the story the Democrats and their propaganda media wanted to tell. They needed it to be a distortion of reality because everything they do is a distortion of reality. Their well-funded protest drew about 11 million, so they say, becoming one of the largest protests in American history.

As usual, it was not a grassroots protest by any means. It was an example of how well-funded, well-organized, and united the Democrats are heading into the midterms.

This video explains where the money comes from.

Sensing the protest was a “success,” out came the opportunists, like Hillary Clinton shows how low she can go by taking the opportunity to let the American Army know that they might be good enough to fight and die in foreign wars, but not good enough to spend one day honoring their service and their history.

So, when leaders like Hillary request to send our sons and daughters to die in war, who will they send? Their conformist poopie diaper brigade with their purple hair and lawn signs? Is having your legs blown off Instagram-worthy?

Hillary and every other Democrat were shamed by the only class act in the joint, John Fetterman.

The two protests depicted the two Americas. Trump sought to strengthen America’s military might at a time of rising authoritarianism globally. He brought back patriotism and united those who love this country against those who do not.

The Left did what they always do: scream about their hatred of Trump. We get it. You hate the guy. You can think of nothing else. You can’t sleep, you can’t eat. All you see when you close your eyes is ORANGE MAN BAD, and you can’t stand that you threw everything you had at him, and here he still stands. What else can they do except show the rest of the country that they are as annoying as they ever were.

Here are some TikToks expressing frustration at the protest.

They could have used that protest for any reason other than to express their collective hatred of Trump and the military. But they didn’t. They didn’t fundraise for any cause. They did not push any specific issue. They didn’t protest the upcoming budget bill, nothing. It was just fodder for their social media. LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME!!

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any plan to turn the page. This is the nauseating spectacle we’ll have to deal with for the next four years. And by the end of it, they’ll still have nothing to offer the people. But it might not matter. All they need is for their voters to turn out to win. Keep them freaked out and afraid, maybe they’ll turn out.

MAGA should not ignore what a formidable challenge they are, with money and power, not to mention the media. They are an army of robots who will do exactly as they’re told, say exactly what they’re told to say, and believe exactly what they’re told to believe. That makes them still a force to be reckoned with.

Then again, their ten-year temper tantrum is wearing thin. Juxtaposed against a president who celebrated the army’s 250th anniversary, and posted this on the White House YouTube, I wonder if the No Kings protest wasn’t more of a repellent.

The Democrats haven’t solved any of their problems, and nothing made that more clear than a protest that amounted to nothing more than a “tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”