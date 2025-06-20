A Christian Conservative SCOTUS Was Once My Greatest Fear

I once believed that the worst thing that could happen to this country was to have a Conservative Supreme Court. That was supposed to be the end of everything. I would scream those words into the abyss all through 2016 to anyone who didn’t want to vote for Hillary Clinton, “THE SUPREME COURT.”

I grew up on the Left, after all, and nothing scared us more than Christianity in our schools, in our corporations, institutions, and in our courts. If Trump won, he would appoint Conservative Christians to the highest court in the land, and that would be the end of Roe v. Wade, the end of the feminist movement, and women’s rights.

Well, it turns out, we didn’t need Conservative Christians to do that. The Left did it all on their own, leaving just one right in place, the right to terminate a pregnancy, or, if you prefer, kill our babies. We use soft language like “choice” and “terminate” as though that changes the reality.

Now that the Left has been assured that the pace of abortion did not slow down and women can use abortion like reproductive bulimia - have fun now, deal with the problem later - they’ve moved on to more pressing matters.

I don’t think abortion should be illegal. But you know what should be? “Gender-affirming care” for minors. That is the most grotesque example of soft language ever invented by my former side. Call it what it is - sterilization. Top surgery is a double mastectomy. Bottom surgery is castration.

In all the ways I feared religion and Christianity infiltrating our schools and institutions has now been left in the dust by a dangerous, fanatical, unstoppable cult that has left too many young men and women destroyed and mutilated in its wake.

What a fool I was. Now, I am so grateful for Conservative Christians. I’m so grateful to Donald Trump, who put them on the court. I am glad we lost, even if I didn’t know that in 2016. Now I do. Now I can see.

Because Hillary Clinton lost, we did not get control of the court. And thank God for that. Because if we had, there is no way the bill from Tennessee to ban “gender affirming care” would have been upheld.

Like everyone else on my former side, I was convinced Trump’s win in 2016 would end everything we held dear, especially the Supreme Court. We’d been fighting with the Right for years to get control of it. We watched Merrick Garland’s appointment obstructed, and we fumed.

After Trump won, we became an unhinged, hysterical, angry mob of women who felt it was our right to convict Justice Kavanaugh of rape in the court of public opinion.

And to demonize and depict Amy Coney Barrett as the Handmaid.

But what I know now that I did not know back in 2016 was that when a society excuses and allows for the young to be sterilized, that’s when the bottom drops out, whether it’s Eugenics or “gender affirming care.” I didn’t see the problem. I was comfortable with the soft language of the Left. We were the good people standing up for marginalized groups.

It took me years to realize just how insane the Left had become. But it’s one thing if it’s just about cancel culture, destroying Hollywood, comedy, art, and book publishing. It’s a whole other thing if we’re allowing irreversible harm to be done to the minds and bodies of children.

But thankfully, God invented Conservatives and they rose to do what we could not, just as they did back before the Civil War to end slavery and for the same reason — they believed it was morally wrong. Now, they are back to stop the Democrats from doing something morally wrong. It’s the Christian Right yet again that is on the right side of history.

I’m not a religious person, though I wish I could be. I imagine there is relief in that connection to something more powerful than yourself, and maybe that is what so many of these young people need, not “gender-affirming care.” This de-transitioner realized she was made in God's image, which helped her find her way out.

I always believed religion was dangerous and destructive. But whatever I thought about religion, and whatever the Left thinks about it now, it can’t touch what madness has been manifested by the Left. Look at what they’ve done.

Christianity, we all believed, was the source of bigotry against gays and lesbians. We wanted no part of that. I still don’t. But today, I am grateful that they have been fighting this fight because I do not think we could have done it without them.

Matt Walsh has been relentless. He’s not only reported on the horrors of “gender-affirming care” on his show but also appeared in town halls and government, and helped push the fight in Tennessee to ban the practice. He deserves much credit today.

It’s ironic, isn’t it, that it has been left up to many Conservative Christians to state biological reality. Growing up, I was on that side, and they weren’t. Now, the Left has pulled so far into madness that the Conservative Christians are the more pragmatic side.

They lock arms with independent thinkers who function as the sane middle, like Colin Wright, Andrew Doyle, Gays Against Groomers, Christina Buttons, and Peter Boghossian:

The forces that oppose them are powerful, as this statement by the American Psychological Association shows. But the resistance forces are stronger.

The Democrats are collectively too stupid to understand that this is not the hill to die on.

The Climate of Fear

The Left practiced the ritual of public struggle sessions and virtual stonings to silence any voices of sanity, like JK Rowling. When we watched one of the world's most famous and successful writers obliterated by the scolds and the activists, it sent a warning that if they can do that to her, imagine what they can do to us.

Rowling did not flinch, not for one second, not for many years.

Those of us who defended her were likewise caught up in the storm, called “transphobes” and TERFs. Advertisers would pull their ads from any website run by people who were convicted of such crimes by the hive mind that suppressed all dissent.

Standing against any of it was dangerous. This was especially true during the four years of the Joe Biden administration:

But in silencing all dissent, the activists gave us no other path but total destruction, and hopefully a federal ban.

The Myth of the “Trans Kid”

If you think Mary and the immaculate conception are hard to believe, think about parents who declare their children were “born in the wrong body” and that only advances in mental health and Big Pharma could rescue them.

What was it in the 1990s that convinced all of us that we don’t know our own minds and we need mental health professionals to fix them for us? How easy to move from that to children needing to be fixed, too.

But we can see how they talked about it way back, like this report on CNN:

Back in those early days, it was rare. It was so rare that some of us believed it. To have a special child was to be special. To be special was a way out of the normie trap of being an “oppressor.” As the Left became more woke, strident, and fanatical, this ideology bloomed like a mushroom cloud.

Here is Benjamin Boyce:

Because they were sacred and this was special, everyone had to walk on eggshells. Every news outlet was commanded to comply, and they obeyed. It took years before the New York Times posted even one critical story of “gender affirming care.” Forget NPR and PBS. They were and mostly are still fully captured.

Plenty of activists on the Left have been trying to bring this up for debate and have made some significant ground, like the

pod with Jesse Singal and Katie Herzog, like

. And of course, Jamie Reed and

:

Their voices should not be discounted. They have also been out there talking to legislators, testifying, and ensuring bills are passed. They understand that it’s only the Republicans, but they hope to convince Democrats someday.

And while I appreciate the daily activism of people like

, I also saw those who were not willing to do the harder thing and vote for Trump, which was essential in ending the madness once and for all.

One of the people who did end up voting for Trump was Bridget Phatesy. She considers herself politically homeless and not a Trump supporter, but she did what had to be done and did so in public. She was one of the many who flipped Trump late in the game, helping him win.

It took a village.

It took Abigail Shrier and her groundbreaking book Irreversible Damage four years ago:

Megyn Kelly using her platform to amplify the strongest voices, moving the needle dramatically away from the fanatics on the Left.

It took Elon Musk buying Twitter and turning it into X, where it was no longer a violation to misgender someone, and voices of dissent could mobilize and rise.

Billboard Chris, who has been out in the world wearing a sign that says “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” was also celebrating today.

And most of all, the strong, beautiful, brave detransitioners who have done the much harder thing of defying a community that once embraced them, love-bombed them, elevated them, and rewarded them for sacrificing their bodies to the cult.

Whatever else this social contagion has done, it has more than proven that we are not a species that can go it alone. We need something bigger, higher, and more powerful than we are to guide us through these ethical and moral storms. It isn’t worse to believe you are made in the image of God than to believe you were born in the wrong body and have to become a medical patient for life.

All we did on the Left was swap out traditional religion for the religion of the mental health industry. Our answers, we believed, were in pill form. In therapy. In self-help. In soft language. We had a solution for every trauma.

But there could never be a real answer for the industry to survive, so we just kept chasing the dragon. The rise of Trump sent that carefully constructed delusion into chaos. What now? We had no answer, no solution, no pill. And so we began destroying ourselves and every great thing we ever were or ever did.

Something has to fill us up. Or, as Bob Dylan once said, you have to serve somebody. This isn’t a plea to find religion. I haven’t found it myself. A lifetime of atheism and a stubbornly skeptical mind have kept me from that sweet relief.

But I have told my daughter more than once that going it alone is too hard. Knowing we’re living only to die is too much of a burden for our fragile brains. So we construct all of these ways to make us okay with that unimaginable horror of our mere existence. There has to be a better way.

I know what it is to stare into the abyss. I know what it is to see life as meaningless. But teaching kids that the answer to what ails them is destroying their own bodies proves the saying that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Why was it up to Conservative Christians to save the Left from itself? That’s not a question I can answer. I can only say thank you. And for what it’s worth, God bless you.

