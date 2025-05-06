Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
5hEdited

We had almost no racial issues in the 1980s to the early 2000s, at least in a broad-based way. Yes, Ferguson was a racial issue, but only because the race hustlers like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton leveraged it for their personal gain. George Floyd was another opportunity to make coin on ginned up hatred. Who started the race baiting on a broad basis? I would say it was Barack Obama. He used every single police incident where it was a minority committing the crime and a white cop who busted the crime, perhaps too forcefully, and amplified THAT into race crime. Obama ignored the massive amount of black on black crime in all the big cities. Obama's political doctrine is "divide and conquer". He created from whole cloth ID groups like the trans-gender group and amped up the divisions in America for his political gain. He drove the splits wider and wider fueling hatred between groups. The Biden reign was an extension of Obama's ugly racial and gender division. You pour gas on a fire you get an out of control inferno. This is why Barack Obama today is called "The Great Divider". It is how historians will remember him. https://nationalinterest.org/feature/barack-obama-the-great-divider-17791

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
B Lowrance's avatar
B Lowrance
5h

Thank you for being true and sticking to your beliefs. The left feels demonic to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
141 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture