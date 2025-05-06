I received a DM that was worried about the tone of the comments under the Civil War post. I had written the following:

In any sane world, most people wonder how that could happen. How can that much money flood in for the murderer and not the victim? How did we end up here? How can everyone have lost their moral compass?

Until now, the moral high ground in this case would go to the not crazy side, the Right. But the Right said, Hold my beer.

How do you manage to do something even worse than raising money for murderers? Why, raising money for racists, of course.

I didn’t mean that being a racist is worse than being a murderer. Of course, nothing is worse than murder. I wasn’t clear with my language. What I meant was that in the time we live in, right now, 2025, raising money for a racist is seen as worse.

I refuse to get into the trap of defending any of these people, not Luigi Mangione, not Shiloh, not Karmelo Anthony. But I believe I did say that killing someone is much worse than using the N-Word.

Matt Walsh did a monologue on this in support of it and has taken some heat online for it (including from me). So if you want to watch that, here it is:

I agree with him in part. I don’t believe what the mob did to her was right. I don’t believe in mob rule in general, as I’ve written many times here. I think Matt Walsh is too easy on her because he empathizes, as so many here do, at the constant power play and accusations about race and racism that has overtaken this country.

What has happened to the Left is a panic, call it a race panic if you want. It has destroyed them and it has destroyed much of this country. There is casual racism against white people I see on TikTok every day. Some of it I can’t believe.

Can you imagine that woman, “Hi, it’s Jess. I just wanted you to know that a white person is coming to your party today? And I just needed to know if you were okay with that and could you give me the number of everyone else there too so I can tell them?”

I’m currently working on a piece right now with a prominent running influencer on TikTok who did one video with Karoline Leavitt and became the target of an outrage mob that has tried to end her career. She is just one target on a long list of targets to punish anyone who even talks to Trump supporters.

The Left is the crazy side. The Right has to be the not crazy side.

I refuse to see Matt Walsh as a racist because it is not my place to judge what is in his mind and heart. I won’t play that game. I refused to join the mob. Shiloh? That is what a racist looks like. Textbook. They do exist. She’s young and she’s stupid, that is clear. One day, she’ll probably be crying on a news program, completely reformed and voting for Kamala. But for now, she’s a millionaire.

It would be easy to lose sight of what is right and wrong. But I can’t lose sight of it, no matter what it costs me personally or professionally. So, if you are bothered by this, there is an easy way to punish me for my opinion by unsubscribing.

We all got in this together to win the election for Trump, and many of you follow me for this reason. But now that Trump has won, I will continue to do what I have always done here, write about whatever interests me and what I think will interest you. Will you always like what I write? No. But I have to be honest about what I think, otherwise I could not call this site “Free Thinking.”

I have been called a “white supremacist,” a “racist,” a “homophobe,” a “bigot,” and a “TERF.” I’ve been called stupid, ugly, old, fat…a day doesn’t go by that someone from somewhere writes to tell me how terrible I am. I live with it.

I remain skeptical that the donations for Shiloh are 100% legit. I still suspect there were forces at play, like the Lincoln Project, for example, put forth by people who want to see MAGA and Trump disappear forever from American life. Their only play is that MAGA is full of racists. What better way to show America how true that is than with a fundraiser like that?

It feels like January 6th all over again. The campaign ads write themselves.

For me personally, this is a moral line—a test. I know what is right and what is wrong in my heart. What she did was wrong, but it doesn’t correct the wrongs made by the other fundraisers. Most people are good people. Hate bubbles up in us because of our tribal impulses to fight back by whatever means necessary.

But there is a line. At least to me.

Hope that clears it up.