Someone wrote to me to say that it was wrong to compare MAGA with the radicals in the anti-Vietnam movement of the 1960s because they’re nothing like the Weathermen, etc. That is true. In referencing that scene in Hair, I said it was a reminder of what it feels like to express freedom, whether back then or now and how different the Left of today is from that Left.

To me, the MAGA side is the side that feels like they are fighting for freedom. Perhaps it is anti-political correctness, and that is offensive to people, but freedom — well, that’s what makes us all uniquely American.

But I would also like to invite you to write to me about what you think happened to the Left and why. I will post your responses at some point.