For new subscribers who might not like Tucker Carlson drops, I post them here as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out in your settings, top right, under “Tucker’s Twitter.”



First: Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on Trump’s Tariffs, DeepSeek, Israel, and Iran

Chapters:

0:00 Prince Al Waleed’s Thoughts on Donald Trump

2:26 Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Israel and Iran

6:55 Negotiating With Trump

7:56 Wokeism and Transgenderism

11:34 Rupert Murdoch, Corporate Media’s Left-Wing Bias, and Investing in X 16:13 Why Are Bezos and Zuckerberg Suddenly Pro-Trump?

24:31 Western Europe Is Very Sick

29:22 Trump’s Tariffs

30:55 China’s DeepSeek

34:13 Venezuela’s Oil Reserves

42:24 American, Russian, and Chinese Imperialism

50:02 Why Alwaleed Refuses to Invest in Crypto

53:00 The West’s Drug and Alcohol Problem

And:

Dana White: Joining the Board at Meta, the Bryce Mitchell Controversy, and His Friendship With Trump

0:00 Professional Slapping

1:30 Dana White’s Friendship With Donald Trump

11:28 Dana Joining the Board of Meta

18:32 How Dana Responded to the Bryce Mitchell Controversy

22:22 Will the Anti-Censorship Movement Last?

27:39 The Fall of the NFL and NBA