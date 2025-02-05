A Couple of Videos From Tucker
For new subscribers who might not like Tucker Carlson drops, I post them here as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out in your settings, top right, under “Tucker’s Twitter.”
First: Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on Trump’s Tariffs, DeepSeek, Israel, and Iran
Chapters:
0:00 Prince Al Waleed’s Thoughts on Donald Trump
2:26 Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Israel and Iran
6:55 Negotiating With Trump
7:56 Wokeism and Transgenderism
11:34 Rupert Murdoch, Corporate Media’s Left-Wing Bias, and Investing in X 16:13 Why Are Bezos and Zuckerberg Suddenly Pro-Trump?
24:31 Western Europe Is Very Sick
29:22 Trump’s Tariffs
30:55 China’s DeepSeek
34:13 Venezuela’s Oil Reserves
42:24 American, Russian, and Chinese Imperialism
50:02 Why Alwaleed Refuses to Invest in Crypto
53:00 The West’s Drug and Alcohol Problem
And:
Dana White: Joining the Board at Meta, the Bryce Mitchell Controversy, and His Friendship With Trump
0:00 Professional Slapping
1:30 Dana White’s Friendship With Donald Trump
11:28 Dana Joining the Board of Meta
18:32 How Dana Responded to the Bryce Mitchell Controversy
22:22 Will the Anti-Censorship Movement Last?
27:39 The Fall of the NFL and NBA
