Never has a political party said so much but had nothing to say. They are not planning on going down without a fight. Without any kind of vision for the future, or anything to sell to the American people that they want, they have no choice but to double down on the cult-like mania that has captured their party and so much of American society that aligns with them.

Senator Cory Booker decided to conduct a Chris Murphy-like filibuster in the Senate, which kept getting longer as all the prominent Democrats took turns giving their righteous testimony in hopes of firing up the Democrats and lifting their dismal approval ratings.

He now holds the record for the longest speech in the Senate.

Dipping in every so often, the delusions were coming fast and furiously - Segregation! Social Security! Medicare! Oligarchy! This was their way of mobilizing the base by doing the only thing they’ve been doing for ten years now — selling fear.

It’s all very URGENT. It’s always been an emergency for ten long years. You don’t want Trump, they have been saying. You want us. You need us. All the while it seems they are not all that supportive of the democracy they once pretended to care about. The funny thing about democracy is that you have to respect the people’s vote. How do you do that if you see the people as your sworn enemy?

As this drama was playing out, the Democrats also fended off Elon Musk’s $2 million cash infusion to win in Wisconsin and hold the Supreme Court seat:

The old saying that Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line has been completely reversed. The Democrats don’t just fall in line. They have become an army of robots who all think and speak exactly the same way. Mass formation psychosis is their new normal. We should be very afraid. And awake.

Even as everything comes down around them - Hollywood, cable news ratings, their world of culture and celebrity — they have no intention of opening the escape hatch and joining the rest of us in the real world. They seem to think they can somehow rise to power and lead this country, a country they can’t stand.

Rather than ease up on the demonization and dehumanization, it is just getting worse. They’ve decided that people who don’t think as they do aren’t just people with different points of view; they are evil, bad, and must be kept out.

To them, Elon Musk is not only a Nazi, but he’s robbing America! He’s an oligarch! No one will do them the solid of correcting their delusional fantasies. Who is going to do that?

What I keep coming back to is the lies. If everything they believe is true, if this really is an existential threat on the level of Hitler and the Nazis, why do they have to lie? Why lie about Social Security? Why does Elizabeth Warren lie? Why does Cory Booker? Why does Chris Murphy lie?

They won’t look for clarification at, say, Fox News, where Musk calmly explained everything they were doing at DOGE:

They will turn out and they will vote. MAGA better be prepared for the long haul.

The Democrats have nothing but rage and fanaticism. They have never been more strident, more authoritarian, and more insane, even as the empire crumbles. This is existential for them. There is nothing they won’t say, no lie they won’t tell. Prepare yourselves.

The trick for them will be hiding who and what they really are from the American public. Because the more America sees who they really are, the more scared of them they will become.

A Cult if You Can Keep It

As Gavin Newsom paid lip service to common sense on Bill Maher’s show, this madness played out today in California.

If Newsom has higher aspirations for the presidency, he might want to talk with his constituents. If he goes against them, he will lose their support—a slippery situation for a slippery politician.

The bill was shot down, despite the high-profile testimonies and the number of people who are fighting the good fight.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh was there to testify. He did not mince words.

The mothers who testified, and all mothers of “trans” kids, must do what all Democrats do: lie. You can see it in their eyes if you watch closely enough when they say “daughter,” knowing they speak of their son.

It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what that would feel like. They think they are helping them, but all they’re doing is kicking the can down the road and perpetuating a mass delusion, one of many.

Here is a sampling of those who testified and some of the wackadoo citizens who opposed the bill and handed the win to the cult.

Will they keep winning? Is this our future now? Nothing is real, and no children are safe from this madness.

Mothers Know

Mothers know who their babies were when they were born. Anyone who tells them they don’t is doing what all cults do: separating mothers from their babies. The love of a mother is too powerful a force. Nothing is more terrifying in nature than a mama bear protecting her young.

Standing between mothers and their babies are doctors, teachers, activists, celebrities, politicians, and all Democrats telling mothers: you don’t know your own child. They are overseen and overridden by all of these biological men now presenting as women, telling all of them that they’re “transphobic” and killing their children by denying these fantastical delusions.

When I saw my daughter for the first time, I thought, “I know you. Welcome to the world.” She wasn’t much into dresses or dolls. But so what? She was a girl. She is still a girl. Nothing she does to herself will ever change that. I’m grateful that she was flying just ahead of the contagion.

The Democrats are still crazy enough to keep pushing something that is wildly unpopular with Americans. The only question is whether Americans fear the Trump side more.

There was some good news today. The GOP held on to two seats in Florida, which means they keep the house.

Godspeed, MAGA.