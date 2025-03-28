Sliding into my DMs, a one Joseph Tucker. He writes:

I don’t know what inspired

to find me here. Perhaps he stumbled over the story in the New York Times and thought in shock and horror, why is THAT PERSON on Substack?

Joseph speaks the truth. Substack is not a “bullshit” Conservative medium. All you have to do is look at the leaderboard to see that. It’s mostly left-leaning outlets now, with a few exceptions. Perhaps they got bored with Threads and Blue Sky and were chased off of X and so now they’ve invaded Substack. Now they think Substack belongs only to them.

But to clarify for Joseph, not that it matters to people like you, I am not a Conservative and because of that, I don’t fit neatly into any box, or anywhere. When I got here five years ago, it wasn’t yet captured by sites like the

and Rick Wilson. The fake “resistance” ruins everything. They’ll probably ruin Substack too.

Why did I come here?

—To write freely and honestly and from the heart.

—To find freedom from suffocating, unbearable, soul-crippling elitism that now defines the Left.

—To escape people just like you.

I was being punished for one thought-crime after another and I figured I’d find the one place where free speech and free thought were still encouraged. Maybe people might find their way here and find some common ground on the Island of Misfit Toys.

The question to ask, though, isn’t why someone like me is here, but rather, why you think people like me shouldn’t be here?

I can see the kind of person you are, Joseph, by what you find funny.

You know what is really worthy of an LMFAO? That the Democrats squeezed all of the juice out of the lemon and all they got was this lousy meme.

Imagine throwing everything you had at a guy for four years straight, impeaching him twice, chasing him around with a phony Russiagate scheme - which I was stupid enough to fall for, by the way — and then spending $1 billion to remove him from power by censoring speech, amplifying violent protests, locking down the country to make it seem like Armageddon, only to wake up four years later and Trump’s wiped up the floor with you. Again.

That is a story for the ages, Joseph. Too bad no one in publishing or in Hollywood has the courage to tell it straight. Oh they’ll tell the version you like. Don’t worry. No one will disrupt your comfortable delusions. But someone will tell the truth someday. Maybe we’ll both be alive to see it.

You think writing me a DM to tell me that I don’t belong here is a flex worthy of a pair of brass balls. But all it tells me is that nothing has changed inside the doomsday bunker. Maybe nothing ever will.

I guess it’s the height of irony that you’re now the party that not only allows for young men to be surgically castrated, but you are also the party afflicted with metaphorical castration. A eunuch army.

Where did your balls go, Joseph?

You had it all, man. You had the money, the power, the celebrities. You had and still have the NEW YORK TIMES, the Washington Post, MSNBC, the OSCARS. You had all the rich and powerful people on your side. You had GEORGE CLOONEY.

The question you should be asking every single day of your life, Joseph, isn’t why someone like me is on Substack, but rather, how is it you could have so throughly and completely failed the American people that they voted for Trump again.

What happened, Joseph? Aren’t you supposed to be the smarter side? Trump cleaned your clock, man. Twice. Why don’t you at least try to figure out why. Oh, I know you won’t because I know you. I was one of you. I believed everything you believed. I would probably have slid into someone’s DMs and said exactly the same thing.

There is nothing more loathesome than the self one has outgrown. The truth is that there is nothing on the Left that is even remotely worthwhile. Everyone is afraid to say what they really think.

You destroyed yourselves trying to destroy Trump and now, there is nothing left except that icky, gooey hatred that runs through your veins. You got too comfortable with wealth and power and began to believe this country, like Substack, belongs only to you.

What did the American people get in return? Mutilated and scarred children, terrible movies, lawlessness and decay. We watched you sell out women and girls then pretend you’re still the good guys. You are now defined by everything you once stood against. You were always the empire. You were never the resistance.

You can’t offer the people any hope, any optimism, any vision for the future. All you can do is gaslight all of us that we better not leave! If we step outside, the monsters will get us! The country will fall apart! Doomsday is out there with the bad people in power so you better elect us even though we have NOTHING to offer!

I do want to thank you for reminding me exactly why I had to escape the Left and why I’d rather dunk my head in a bucket of battery acid than ever align myself with people like you ever again.

I told you in DMs to go f*ck yourself. But I think this is a more civil answer.