A Good Friday Special: Interview with Poet Joseph Massey + Giveaway
A Good Friday Special: Interview with Poet Joseph Massey + Giveaway

Faith, Poetry, Cancel Culture
Apr 18, 2025
I have known

Joseph Massey
For quite some time now, we have always wanted to do an interview, but we never made it happen for one reason or another. Now, after we collaborated on a video (see below) and he’s written a brand new book that has shot to the top of the charts at Amazon, thanks to an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s show, we thought it was a good time to have a deep conversation about everything from his faith, to his poetry and of course, to the craziness of the Left and cancel culture.

We will be giving away five free copies of America is the Poem. Joseph will select interested participants from the comments. Please leave a comment if you’d like to be considered. I will contact the winners for addresses.

Have a listen to the podcast above, and here is a link to the book on Amazon:

America is the Poem video, Joseph and I collaborated on together:

Joseph’s appearance on Megyn Kelly’s show:

A sampling of photos of Massey’s work, but you can find more at his Instagram.

For more or to subscribe to Joseph’s Substack, click here:

Joseph Massey

Hope you enjoy our conversation, and let me know if you’d like to hear more interviews from me.

I hope to post one more thing for Easter Weekend, but otherwise, please enjoy the holiday, and for those celebrating Passover too.

Essays on politics and culture from Sasha Stone's Substack. A former Democrat and Leftist who escaped the bubble to get to know the other side of the country and to take a more critical look at the left. Sashastone.substack.com
