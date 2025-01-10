For those of us who spent years saying things like “they’re violating the First Amendment using social media as a filter,” we are vindicated. At long last. This is great. I give him credit for speaking out now and speaking so honestly and truthfully, even if it is to save face in the Trump era.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Regardless of his motive, it's a win for free speech. I'll take the win.
Meta just announced they are eliminating all DEI programs. The LinkedIn warriors are all crying over it. Hilarious.