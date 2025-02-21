I received one of the dreaded “chargebacks” last night for $70, the annual subscription fee. I know because I subscribe to a few paid Substacks, and you don’t always know when the charge is coming through. Maybe you forgot you paid it, or maybe you didn’t remember it was recurring, and now you can’t afford it.

If that happens to you, please send me an email (sashastone@gmail.com or you can reply to any of the mailers I send, and they will get back to me). A chargeback costs me $15 in addition to the initial charge, none of which is my fault. As you know, I still offer almost all my content for free. Business has never been my strong suit. I’ve always been a creative person. I’m that person people always say, “You could do really well if you…”

Now that my other income has been wiped out, I will have to figure out other ways of making money, and I have them—I just don’t have the time for them, which I hope I will soon. The pieces I produce here take me time to think about, write, rewrite, and record. I probably work too hard on them for them to be worth the time, but since many of you get something out of them, I keep doing it. It’s nice to have my work appreciated.

If you’d like to cancel your paid subscription, you can do so by clicking on your subscriber preferences, which are at the top right. Just click where your face is and select “manage subscription.” Then, scroll all the way down to the bottom, and it will say “cancel subscription.”

If that doesn’t return your money, please email me, and I will issue a refund. That will save me $15, and those charges will pile up. Thank you for understanding.