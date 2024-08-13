I hope the Trump campaign gets to this before the Harris campaign does. FDR used to have what he called the “fireside chat.” We don’t really have a way to gather the whole public together for a conversation. But X can be that place.

What if Donald Trump and Elon Musk did a weekly show called “Checking in with America” where they talk about the urgent issues facing our country? They could invite guests to speak; they could take questions from the audience - like a mom struggling to put food on the table, a teacher trying to keep the madness out of schools, etc.

If Elon doesn’t want to do it, Trump and Vance should. Do it every week. People would check in. They could get their message out at a time when the media is fawning all over Kamala Harris.

You heard it here first. Get it done.

