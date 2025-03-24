Nothing on this Substack has been more controversial than posting Tucker Carlson videos. His videos are provocative, and he talks to just about anyone. I have been asked not to post them, and I have been asked to keep posting them.

It all began after Fox fired him, which angered me. I even wrote and performed my own fake Tucker Carlson monologue, which I can’t find. It’s somewhere in the archive.

But now, I don’t know. It feels a little pointless now because his content is so easily accessible. So what do you guys think?