Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee's avatar
Renee
12h

There are many other Substacks I have opted to only be a free subscriber, and not the paid. When I see the “this is only for paid subscribers” I shrug my shoulders and move on to the next article. I expect it, as this person should too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
TimInVA's avatar
TimInVA
12h

I recently switched to "paid" because - - wait for it - - I was reading your stuff. Frequently. Seems fair to me. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
168 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture