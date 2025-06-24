Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.'s avatar
A.
4hEdited

I agree with you, Sasha. I am a woman who wants to see only the best in those roles, rather than allowing the whole vital Mideast process to hinge on the outcome of DEI and virtue-signalling.

And let's face it -- the very best individuals in these advanced military pilot roles are usually men. Young, well-trained, highly skilled men. That's just the way it is. Evolution spent a vast amount of time mouding males for roles such as these. I am happy enough to hand it over to them. Women have their own specialized skillset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
4h

The best of the best. How ridiculous that anyone would want otherwise for such a mission!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture