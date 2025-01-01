As partygoers were celebrating the New Year, as MAGA in-fighting raged on X, as Elon and Trump danced with the Village People, a terrorist slammed a truck into a crowd of people, murdering 10 and injuring more than 30 others.

When I predicted there would be violent terrorism, I assumed it would come from the Left, not from Isis. But of course, it makes sense. Why wouldn’t it? Who knows how many of them are now planning similar attacks.

There was also this:

Are these two events related? Or not? Who knows.

The vitriol against Elon Musk on X for the past few days can’t be a coincidence, so it’s possible that the explosion came from the Right as a warning to Trump and Elon. I sure hope not.

All of this news is still coming in, so I don’t want to draw any conclusions or make false assumptions. I will update this post if there is anything worth knowing.

I love New Orleans. Some of my best memories came from time spent there. I send them condolences, sorrow and yes, prayers.