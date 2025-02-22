A Tucker Drop
Two videos ...
I agree with this, that we’re fighting a Civil War and have since 2016. It’s been a war fought mostly on social media and in media, but also some of it on the streets, especially in 2020 and 2021. Interesting conversation.
Ray Dalio: America’s Hidden Civil War, and the Race to Beat China in Tech, Economics, and Academia
Chapters:
0:00 The Hidden Civil War Happening in the US
5:00 What Caused This Mass Polarization?
8:03 Will the Advancement of Tech Destroy Us?
15:44 Ray Dalio’s Predictions About AI
19:09 AI’s Impact on Economics
26:21 Should We End the Development of AI?
28:19 China vs. the US In the Race for AI Advancement
32:00 Are We Seeing the End of Academia?
35:54 How Advanced Tech Will Impact Harmony, Happiness, and God
And, another topic almost too hot to touch:
Bob Amsterdam: How USAID Is Helping Zelensky Destroy Christianity With Fake Churches and Violence
Chapters:
0:00 The Situation Is Dire
3:28 Bob Amsterdam’s Fight to Defend the Orthodox Church From Zelensky
6:45 USAID’s Fake Church Operation
18:49 Mike Pompeo’s Involvement
24:16 Why Is the US Bending the Knee to Ukraine?
29:21 Is Zelensky Totally Coked Out?
30:00 The Push for Sanctions
45:00 China’s Role in Undermining the US
48:16 The War’s Impact on the Middle East
53:28 Corporate Media Refuses to Cover This Story
1:00:38 The Deep State’s Attempt to Destroy Religion
1:08:56 Why Aren’t US Politicians Fighting for Freedom of Religion?
1:13:08 The Dangerous Corporatism of Lawyers
Zelensky and Democratic Party funding attacks on Catholics and other Christians comes as no surprise. From abortion clinics to eliminate of the word “God”, they both hate Jesus. And Zelensky has already killed a million Ukrainian Christians. And btw, Zelensky isn’t a Christian.
Whoa….Ray Dalio huh. You see Sasha I have suspected the worst. People like Dalio have hinted towards it. If this “Old Order” was NOT stopped hell was coming to us all.
It’s why I have very little patience to the neigh sayers on the right. I feel like they should know this already. In fact I get angry at them with a degree of volatility.
The toll of human suffering would have been incalculable. It makes me consider that they must want that to a degree. So to them I say FUCK OFF, and understand I will be waiting for you should it happen. Oh yes, I have thought it out.
Thanks for posting as always Sasha. 🥰