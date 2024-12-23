I have no idea who Eduardo Neret is but he did an interview with Tucker Carlson I thought you might like. I also subscribed to his YouTube because it looks like decent content.

I sat down for an interview with the most influential man in media, my former boss, Tucker Carlson. We talked about Mike Johnson's betrayal of the MAGA movement with Congress' latest spending bill. Tucker also explains why he feels sorry for Congressman Dan Crenshaw. We also talked about the NJ drones, Luigi Mangione, some of Trump's cabinet picks, and the fall of Syria. Tucker also responds to his pro-Israel critics.



00:06 - Tucker: There is something profoundly wrong with Mike Johnson

01:30 - Dan Crenshaw is emotionally out of control

03:40 - Did Tucker block Mike Pompeo from the new Trump admin?

05:27 - How involved is Tucker in helping Trump staff his new cabinet?

06:14 - When Tucker started to sour on Ron DeSantis and move towards Trump 10:52 - Tucker on RFK Jr.

12:47 - Is Tucker hassled by our and foreign governments while traveling?

14:13 - The U.S. government uses proxies to harass Americans abroad

16:19 - Reaction to Luigi Mangione and his supporters like AOC

18:14 - Why Tucker considers himself radicalized

19:09 - How the ruling class is distorting our economy for their own gain

20:02 - Here's how we prevent socialism from taking hold

23:00 - Tucker explains what he saw happen to Venezuela

25:52 - Tucker's take on the New Jersey drones

28:42 - Collapse of Assad's government in Syria

35:04 - Responding to criticism from the pro-Israel Right on the Jeffrey Sachs interview

38:00 - Tucker: here's what happened on October 7