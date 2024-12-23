A Tucker Interview With Eduardo Neret
I have no idea who Eduardo Neret is but he did an interview with Tucker Carlson I thought you might like. I also subscribed to his YouTube because it looks like decent content.
I sat down for an interview with the most influential man in media, my former boss, Tucker Carlson. We talked about Mike Johnson's betrayal of the MAGA movement with Congress' latest spending bill. Tucker also explains why he feels sorry for Congressman Dan Crenshaw. We also talked about the NJ drones, Luigi Mangione, some of Trump's cabinet picks, and the fall of Syria. Tucker also responds to his pro-Israel critics.
00:06 - Tucker: There is something profoundly wrong with Mike Johnson
01:30 - Dan Crenshaw is emotionally out of control
03:40 - Did Tucker block Mike Pompeo from the new Trump admin?
05:27 - How involved is Tucker in helping Trump staff his new cabinet?
06:14 - When Tucker started to sour on Ron DeSantis and move towards Trump 10:52 - Tucker on RFK Jr.
12:47 - Is Tucker hassled by our and foreign governments while traveling?
14:13 - The U.S. government uses proxies to harass Americans abroad
16:19 - Reaction to Luigi Mangione and his supporters like AOC
18:14 - Why Tucker considers himself radicalized
19:09 - How the ruling class is distorting our economy for their own gain
20:02 - Here's how we prevent socialism from taking hold
23:00 - Tucker explains what he saw happen to Venezuela
25:52 - Tucker's take on the New Jersey drones
28:42 - Collapse of Assad's government in Syria
35:04 - Responding to criticism from the pro-Israel Right on the Jeffrey Sachs interview
38:00 - Tucker: here's what happened on October 7
Here's someone that Sasha can really relate to: "It's like leaving a cult" says Lindi Li. I was astonished to see this Fox News article at the top of Yahoo News, a very Woke site. This DNC fundraiser Lindi Li was appalled and very depressed in a video last November when she saw irrefutable evidence that the party she'd been so devoted to for so long is a rotting farce. What has been seen cannot be unseen. Second video from December she says she's still a democrat even though the party "stinks" and is a "loser" and admits that she's delighted that Trump won and now feels very positive about America's future. In the Yahoo article she says she's leaving the Democratic Party. I'm impressed by her change of heart and she could well represent a coming tsunami of change. This is amazing news and right at the top of Yahoo News where a whole lot of democrats will see it. Just imagine how horrified they'll be. Merry Christmas.

DNC powerhouse fundraiser announces exit from Democratic Party following attacks: 'It's like leaving a cult.' Yahoo News. Fox News. Dec 23, 2024
DNC powerhouse fundraiser announces exit from Democratic Party following attacks: ‘It’s like leaving a cult.’
Yahoo News. Fox News. Dec 23, 2024
https://currently.att.yahoo.com/news/dnc-powerhouse-fundraiser-announces-exit-110028291.htmlf
Harris campaign continues to be ‘self-congratulatory’ on donor call: DNC employee. (5 min)
News Nation. Nov 26, 2024
https://youtu.be/7WRozJhQLM4?si=46YPs1uIsXFwNkBF
“Democrat says party carries ‘stench of loser’ on them after election defeat.” (5 min)
Fox News. Dec 14, 2024
https://youtu.be/NQd8hrykOn4?si=5Rcq-ZcakHAePsEv
