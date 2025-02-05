I have been a Democrat all of my life. I played the game alongside them, believing that everything was justified because we were the Good People doing Good Things, and they, the Republicans, were the bad people. This was what I believed growing up because this is what Hollywood told me, and as a movie kid, I got almost every life lesson from staring up at the big screen and listening to my heroes.

The game got more intense with the rise of three key factors: Barack Obama, the iPhone, Twitter, and Facebook. Twitter became the propaganda hub for the Obama coalition, the Democrats, and eventually, the establishment government. Twitter (now X) was where we established the media narrative and, thus, what people were supposed to think about an issue.

You see the same thing play out now, with each issue dropped into the churn to be debated. Who sides with what, who has the most agreement among the community, will win the day. This was much easier for the Democrats before Elon Musk bought Twitter. The Left had complete control of it and control of the narrative or “reality.”

What makes them flail around now is that they’ve lost their most powerful tool of persuasion. No one goes to spaces like Blue Sky unless they’re already sucked into the machine. But they have no way to manufacture the narrative, though they try every day to do just that.

The problem with Twitter is that it’s easy to pretend to be someone you’re not, build a following, and cause trouble. That’s always been true. Going back to the fake Black Lives Matter group built online way back when it’s still true now.

Imagine if CatTurd woke up one day and decided he didn’t like Trump’s latest action, felt betrayed, and went to war on Trump on Twitter.

I watched the 2-Way conversation this morning, and Dan Turrentine was saying that Trump’s plan for Gaza that he announced yesterday had enraged the entire MAGA base. It might be true that many are angry about it because they want nothing to do with Israel or Gaza and wish to wash their hands of it.

It also might be true that Trump is trying to start negotiations, make a deal, etc. What’s funny to me is that Turrentine and others would assume that Trump would suddenly be the guy who now wants to spend money and make a worse deal for America — I promise you, he’s not that guy, but spin it however you like.

The point of this isn’t to get into a conversation about Israel — always a hornet’s nest here — but to say that there are always people eager to divide the MAGA base, and when they see an opportunity, they will dive in. Trump has just four years, one term, to make big movies and is doing what he can in that short amount of time before the administrative state swoops back in and takes back control.

The way I see things as a recovering Democrat involved in something unprecedented in our country - a complete takeover of culture, government, all institutions, etc - is that whatever Trump does is better than the alternative. But all of that power is simply hibernating. They’re waiting to take power back. Their biggest threat is the grassroots movement known as MAGA/MAHA.

Nothing the Democrats have done since 2016 has made me feel confident that they are, in any way, prepared to lead this country. They must be dismantled and kept as far away from the levers of power as possible until they get a grip.

My advice: give Trump the benefit of the doubt, don’t be influenced by mass hysteria, and don’t give up everything you’ve worked so hard for. Don’t squander that power now. You’ll never get it back.

Just a few thoughts for this AM.