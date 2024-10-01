JD Vance is one of the smartest people in Washington. He doesn’t need my advice. He just needs to be his wonderful self. Meaning, he doesn’t have to try too hard or make people like him. He doesn’t have to “win” the debate so much as pin down Tim Walz in a way journalists have not done up to now.

Since their campaign began, both Harris and Walz have been hiding from the people in a shameful, unforgivable way. They don’t trust the voters, and they don’t trust themselves. They think they can trick them into voting them into office, as they did with Joe Biden.

It would be JD Vance’s job, as it would be Trump’s if he did another debate, to call out both the media and Walz for that. Expose their hypocrisy, lay it all on the line. JD Vance doesn’t need me to tell him that. He already does it.

You can’t stump the dude. He is just good at it.

JD has all the facts on his side. All he has to do is keep his cool, lay them out, and be his wonderful self.

Wise Words from Grandma

My grandmother didn’t just love shopping for food. She loved shopping. She would be overjoyed today if she had access to Amazon and Instacart. But none of that existed yet. I pack her in the front seat of my Saturn and fold her wheelchair into the trunk. In the back seat, my daughter Emma and my dog Ella. A crazy caravan en route to Ralph’s.

Then, at Ralph’s, my grandmother would sit in one of the electric carts with my daughter on her lap, wheeling up and down the aisles and buying food she probably didn’t need and would sit in her pantry for years. But it was a pleasure in her life I could not deny her. But that doesn’t matter to the story.

At one point, it was decided I needed “something nice” to wear to an interview for a job—I’m not even sure what job it was. I was always broke and scrambling around to take whatever job I could to stay home with my daughter and raise her. If I could bring her to the job with me, I would—I did that when I worked as a janitor.

It’s a hard pivot from janitor to the kind of job where you need to wear a blazer, so I was a bit nervous about it. My grandmother bought me some professional-looking clothes at Sears—not exactly Rodeo Drive, but it would do. I was still nervous about the interview and I said as much. One thing about being really poor is that it makes you feel desperate, and that desperation can sometimes poison your confidence.

So I thanked my grandmother and she could see I was fretting about the interview. I told her how I was nervous I would not get the job. She looked at me and said, “Just be your wonderful self.”

It wasn’t just what she said. It was how she said it: you have everything you need inside of you. All you have to do is trust yourself.

That’s all JD Vance needs to remember too: just be your wonderful self.

Update on Hurricane Helene victims

Some users have asked me how to help the good samaritans in the video I posted yesterday. One of them is a guy called Patriot Perspective - you can find his videos here: https://www.tiktok.com/@patriotperspective_/

He linked to a cash app and Venmo. I am not saying you should donate to them; it’s your choice. But I wanted to provide it anyway. They don’t provide a physical address, but if you are a TikTok user, you can maybe send them a message if you would like to send a check.

This is a picture with the donation info:

The other person is Ryan Curtis on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@ryancurtis269.

He has plenty of update videos on his page, including the churches he has donated to:

He doesn’t have any way to receive money, but I suppose you could send him a message on TikTok and ask for it.

It’s remarkable to me how the community came together to help each other. I hope that the mainstream press reports that part of the story. FEMA came too late, and the government's response was too slow. But the people showed up. That’s the story.