All the President's Media

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson writing an exposé of the conspiracy and cover-up to hide Joe Biden's cognitive decline is like the Watergate burglars writing a book about Nixon's alleged corruption. The conspiracy and cover-up are coming from inside the house.

“A cancer on the Presidency”

To most of us who aren’t inside the bubble of the Left, the Tapper/Thompson book looks more like a rescue mission than a Mea Culpa. They have a book to sell, and they know who their best and most profitable buyers are - people who read the New Yorker with disposable income who have thrown money at the Democrats for almost a decade, all with the promise that they’d make the bad orange man go away.

What I know after a decade of irresponsible fear-mongering is that the “original sin” was the moment the Left, with all of the power, called itself “the resistance,” and with the help of a complicit press corps, went to war on a duly elected president and his supporters.

Everything that came after that, up to and including Biden’s decision to run, was the result of a ruling class that refused to relinquish power, did not respect the voices of the people, and used everything in the kingdom to systematically dehumanize, demonize, and exile the other half of the country, or anyone who did not go along with them.

As part of the resistance after the 2016 election, I should have seen who Trump really was — the guy on Celebrity Apprentice, the real estate playboy we all knew from the 1980s. But in our collective fever dream, we thought he’d somehow been captured and compromised by Putin, and had transformed into an evil fascist, racist, rapist dictator second only to Hitler.

We drew a line. We were on this side, and anyone who voted for, was kind to, or associated with anyone on the other side was kicked out of utopia. We owned everything, so we could raise the drawbridge and forget about everyone else. We cultivated a dystopian fear bunker that policed thought and speech and strictly forbade any truth-telling lest it hurt the Democrats and helped Trump.

That’s all they had left because everything else had failed. So, when a crazed lunatic surfer dude believed he was “saving democracy,” he picked up a gun and tried to shoot Trump. That was proof enough of the damage caused by the once-respected legacy press, and it was their “original sin.”

And even after that, a freaked-out, unhinged group of people on TikTok actively call for the assassination of Trump with their “when it happens” and “somebody just do it,” memes.

So when James Comey posts a photo of a message in the sand to “86” the 47th president, it takes on a different meaning than just a funny joke. He was, after all, the FBI director, and whatever happened with that other shooter in Butler?

Their “original sin” has divided us, polarized us, and worst of all, betrayed our trust far worse than not reporting on the Biden story. Lying about Trump was worse. Making him a supernatural receptacle of all the evil in the world was worse.

They’re still out there doing it now - like Lawrence O’Donnell, Tim Miller, Rick Wilson, Rachel Maddow — All the President’s Media perpetuating the kind of groupthink via deception that got them into this mess.

Ten years of pumping hysteria into the veins of Americans, and what do they have to show for it? Nothing. Selling fear worked for a while, until it didn’t. After ten years of it, with a new generation coming of age that wasn’t plugged into cable news or the legacy media, Americans went looking for normalcy that they somehow found in Donald Trump.

All anyone had to do was what I did, and what so many other people did: take a look for ourselves at Trump and MAGA. Once we did that, we’d never trust the media ever again.

Follow the Money

The reason the excerpt in the New Yorker is about George Clooney is for their target audience. Who else would care? Frontloaded with Clooney’s journey to Sudan and subsequent charity work seems designed to signal to the reader that the fate of the Democratic Party wasn’t up to some actor past his prime. No, he was important. And for a time, he was.

Nothing illustrates the disconnect of today’s Democratic Party better than the fundraiser in LA that “shook Clooney to his core” because Joe Biden didn’t recognize him. All that money, all that power, all that celebrity, was exactly the wrong message to sell to a beleaguered working class sick of the sight of them.

His house in the South of France, his “big movie” for Netflix, his phone call to Julia, and his brush with politics all explain his New York Times op-ed that forced Joe Biden out and put Kamala Harris in. Clooney said that Biden “saved democracy” in 2020 and could save it again by stepping aside.

Imagine that kind of hubris to believe Joe Biden had the power to save Democracy and that somewhere deep inside, George Clooney believed he could save it too. What they mean is to save their empire, to preserve their power.

What They Knew and When They Knew It

In May 2019, I stood five feet from Joe Biden at a fundraiser, plucked from online obscurity to be an early Biden influencer. I threw myself into supporting him, just as I had for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. My father had died of dementia in 2018, and I’d spent every day with him in VA hospice care. I knew the signs of rapid decline all too well.

By the time Biden emerged in the last days of 2020, I was alarmed at how fast he’d declined. He reminded me of my dad.

I confided in my two friends that I was worried Biden’s age would be a problem. My friends told me Biden could be in a COMA and they’d still vote for him.

That’s why Joe Biden campaigned from the basement. They all knew. They also knew that they had a billion dollars and a foolproof election plot so the system could win the election for them, while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were safely tucked away, hidden from view.

Videos of Biden’s decline:

The Non-Denial Denial

Today, Axios released some audio from the Hur Report, and it sounds tragic. Biden could not remember the date of his son’s death, and his mind rambled off in many different directions.

The Hur Report was dismissed, and he was attacked for telling the truth. Even if this audio had been released, I bet they would have waved it away and with the help of CNN, the New York Times, MSNBC and all of their good liberals allies online, done what they always did for almost ten years, keep those plates spinning, keep the delusion going.

“When You Have Them By The Balls, Their Hearts and Minds Will Follow”

Their problem then, like now, was that no one was ever allowed to speak the truth. They lived under constant surveillance by the mob on social media, a mob that all the powerful people obeyed. As a Democrat, you condition yourself to believe the lies but also to push them, out of fear and because everyone else is pushing them too.

Joe Biden is not too old.

Kamala Harris is a great candidate.

Hillary Clinton is not corrupt.

Bill Clinton was a good husband.

John Kerry was a strong candidate.

It’s just a stutter.

We didn’t really lose in 2016. It was Russia.

We didn’t really lose in 2024. It was a close election, and there was voter suppression.

It was Bernie.

It was Ralph Nader.

It was James Comey.

Trump is a fascist.

Trump is a racist.

Trump is a rapist.

Trump is a Russian asset.

Trump is a convicted felon.

Trump is Hitler.

The truth? Joe Biden should have been chosen in 2016, not Hillary Clinton. But the Obama Coalition was not handing over its legacy to a white man. So they went with her, and it blew up in their face. That was a truth no one could accept, so down came the lies about the election and the war on Trump and MAGA.

Kamala Harris was not “untested.” She was tested in the 2020 primary and crashed and burned by a few choice questions from Tulsi Gabbard. Her poll numbers were so bad that she had to drop out rather than ruin her perfect record of no losses. She was chosen rather than the stronger candidates because she was a woman of color, not to mention someone who had been called the “female Obama” going all the way back to 2008.

Kamala Harris was always the choice. Joe Biden was meant to be the bridge projecting the face of normalcy, the moderate. The poor old man believed his own publicity, all that age denialism in the press, all those glowing headlines, attacking the Hur Report. They even forgave him for the Afghanistan withdrawal. They covered up for him. They puffed up his confidence. So, no wonder he wanted to run. Now they want to blame him?

“The trick is not minding.”

During Trump’s first term, the purges began. It wasn’t just impeaching Trump two years into it. It wasn’t just demonizing and dehumanizing Trump, his family, his staff, and his supporters. We went after our own, too.

What was called “cancel culture” was, in practice, soft totalitarianism. Anyone could be purged at any time for any reason. The fear was real. They even got rid of Senator Al Franken. People got fired for tweets, even though they were loyal Democrats. Editors and reporters were fired for headlines like “Buildings Matter Too.”

If we’d had a responsible media back then, rather than those who amplified the hysteria every day with a new outrage, functioning as pure propaganda for the Democrats, maybe we would not have gotten to the point where people were afraid to speak the truth.

The #MeToo movement ruined the lives of hundreds of people who would never get due process. One of those people was Mark Halperin, one of the best journalists in the business.

Now, as he tracks down what he calls “The Biggest Media Scandal in American History,” I’m reminded of just what the Democrats lost when they purged utopia of the best and brightest once people started pointing fingers. The Democrats needed a reporter like Halperin to tell them the truth or even dare try.

Halperin is not the only great reporter booted out of utopia at their own peril. There is a long list: Matt Taibbi, Walter Kirn, Uri Berliner, Bari Weiss, Glenn Greenwald, Donald McNeil, James Bennett, Abigail Shrier, and Megyn Kelly, who not only has snatched up Halperin for MK Media but also covered the story of Biden’s cognitive decline way back in 2022:

Most of us have moved on without them, for our survival's sake. We could not listen anymore to their unending obsession, their fatal attraction to push out the version of Trump they needed to be true, and the version of Joe Biden that they so desperately wanted to be true.

As for the Democrats, they destroyed themselves trying to destroy Trump because all that meant was that they kicked the can down the road, and they never fixed themselves. They didn’t do the one thing they would need to do to win: offer the people something better.

///