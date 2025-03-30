All Things Not Considered

Like everyone else on the Left, I grew up wanting to exist in the rarified air of NPR. It was, to me, like the green light at the end of Daisy’s dock in The Great Gatsby: the place you don’t belong but the only place you want to be.

I was thrilled when NPR invited me to the studio in 2012 for an interview. I even took a picture of the parking lot—anything with NPR on it.

I’d finally made it, ma—top of the world.

I woke up with Morning Edition and spent the afternoon with All Things Considered. It required no effort at all. It was always on every time I got into my car and drove somewhere, and in Los Angeles, everyone drove everywhere.

Long before controversial CEO Katherine Maher was hired at NPR, listeners were already dropping like flies. Any honest person knows that NPR changed dramatically. Even my sister, a die-hard Democrat, joked with me in 2020 that she had to stop listening because every episode seemed to be about a “transgender migrant crossing the border for an abortion in Texas.”

Maher’s testimony at the “Anti-American Airwaves: Accountability for the Heads of NPR and PBS” will be seen by most on the Left as something along the lines of the House of Unamerican Activities in the 1950s and for similar reasons. Here, in the most viral exchange, Rep Gill even brings up Marxism.

Like this moment, this hearing will be shape-shifted into a story that paints them as the victims and their side as the side standing up for free speech.

The truth? They abandoned objectivity long ago, if they ever had it at all. I used to think they did. I was a faithful believer in people I thought had our best interests at heart. It took me years to understand why the Republicans have been complaining about them since their inception.

Maher is a stunner, even at her age, with her platinum blonde bob and Hepburn cheekbones. She’s probably not used to being dragged before a tribunal and made to answer for how NPR has abused the public’s trust. But abuse it, they have.

She might not also be aware that this is a revolution. No, heads didn’t roll, but the 2024 election was a triumph of the people, by the people, and for the people—a revolution made possible only by Donald Trump's alliance with Big Tech and Elon Musk especially.

To the Left, in their delusional fever dreams, they are the oppressed side. They’re the #resistance like back when German tanks rolled into Paris. But they’re not. They never were. They were always the empire. How do I know? Because I was one of them. I was an enthusiastic participant in the movement that would overtake much of American society, grow its power with the rise of the internet, and spread its fundamentalism like a fungus, one that is now killing its host.

A revolution because there was no other option.

A revolution because the kids were at risk.

A revolution because this isn’t a country that likes to be ruled over by an elite, out of touch aristocracy and never has.

Maher sat before the Republicans polite but poker faced. They finally had the chance they’ve been waiting for since NPR and PBS first began, as Bill Maher (no relation) makes clear:

PBS isn’t that much better than NPR but if I had choose, Sophie’s Choice style, I’d take PBS. They didn’t go quite so crazy because they didn’t have to produce so much content and they weren’t made only for radio.

NPR is using the opportunity as a fundraise. Give us money, they say, because you’re partly why we’re in this mess. We did it for you, our last remaining listeners who still use the radio and still love NPR because it has become, like so much of our culture now, little more than a propaganda arm for the Democrats.

This revolution was well overdue. It had to come from the Right because the Left has become too comfortable in its wealth and privilege. And no, woke virtue signaling can’t hide that, at least not forever. They gave it a good run, though, didn’t they? They almost had the people fooled into thinking they really did represent the underclass.

Maher is a sign of one of our potential futures had the Democrats prevailed. She was born the year I graduated high school. She’s a millennial, the generation Neil Howe says will be the new Baby Boomers. America chose right, at least for now.

Her insistence that she no longer believes Trump and his supporters are racists is a lie. It has to be. They all believe that. Just as she likely thinks the attacks against her now are rooted in misogyny.

Maher was right about one thing, though. She isn’t in charge of editorial. It looks to me like the former CEO of Wikimedia and the Chairman of the Board at Signal has been hired to salvage NPR from total collapse. She represents that strange new species of human that combines Big Tech with social justice, the “woke capitalism” Vivek Ramaswamy always talks about.

With no way to make the jump to the podcast and video age, NPR became like the Bates Motel in Hitchcock’s Psycho. This once well-trafficked institution fell into obscurity because once they built the interstate, or internet, no one knew how to find it. Who listens to the radio anymore? Bring NPR into the modern age seems to have been Maher’s directive. Some of the millions who have left, she assures us, are now coming back.

A revolution because our future was in the hands of dangerous people who push dangerous ideology that has now infected our kids. Purging it from our culture required a revolution. They gave us no other option.

Just look at NPR’s shameful coverage of the trans issue. Maher had nothing to do with that. But go ahead and try it for yourself. Search for Abigail Shrier or the Cass Report. Search for Chloe Cole. Search for any story that tells the opposing viewpoint ever. You won’t find it.

For an ideology that the Democrats insist represents only 1% of the population, it sure is a popular topic at NPR. Searching just in the last year brings up hundreds, if not thousands of stories. They seem to never tire of different ways to tell the transgender perspective to their listeners and yet have no way of telling even one story that represents the alternative viewpoint.

Here but a small sampling of some of the headlines from NPR over the past year or so:

If you search “detransition,” only two stories come up, Seeing Through A Trans Lens: Torrey Peters Pens 'Detransition, Baby'

And this story, “Why one Ohio therapist changed her mind about gender-affirming care for kids,” which reads:

Then, Carey Callahan is a therapist in Ohio who detransitioned. She previously said she was against gender-affirming care for kids, but is now advocating against bans on trans health care. She tells us more about her story.

Between that and stories of racism or the plight of undocumented workers, NPR leaves no room, or any consideration, for the silent majority who knew they had only one option if they wanted their country back from whatever this madness is that has overtaken it.

NPR is like Hollywood, book publishing, all institutions of culture, education, and NGOs. So much power concentrated in so few hands is what usually means a revolution is coming. People now have to answer for how bad things have gotten, people like Katherine Maher.

It’s not rocket science to figure out why NPR’s coverage has become so narrowly focused on the Left’s newfound zealotry. Everyone needs religion, even those who pretend they don’t. If one isn’t there already, we will invent one.

It gives people like Katherine Maher a sense of purpose and absolution, a necessary component for those who have everything else. White women especially needed a way out of being called “white feminists” or TERFS.

Maher was trying not just to save her job but also to save NPR. If NPR goes down, it will all be on her, just as the Snow White catastrophe will be on Rachel Zegler, whether fairly or not.

Go ahead and worship as you please, say the American people, but not on our dime.

One Brave Democrat

Recently, in New Hampshire, a 23-year-old Democratic representative named Jonah Wheeler voted to protect women in sports, causing a major uproar in the city. His constituents demanded a town hall meeting, but Wheeler bravely stood up to them.

At the same meeting, a young man spoke before the crowd, asking the woman there what she would tell parents of detransitioners like him who had been convinced to have their testicles removed because that would make them women. He now has to live this way for the rest of his life.

NPR had no search results for Representative Jonah Wheeler. Certainly, none for whistleblower Jamie Reed, who was there to support Wheeler, and even stayed after to ensure he got to his car safely. Reed has been traveling from state to state to ensure laws banning “gender-affirming care” are passed.

But over at NPR, she doesn’t exist. And if she doesn’t exist, most of the people you know on the Left will never have heard of her, or this dramatic story playing out in New Hampshire. But don’t worry, it represents just 1% of the population.

Thankfully, New Hampshire did pass the law banning puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on minors. And did so without any help from our nation’s most trusted news sources.

The one thing Democrats don’t lack is money to burn. No doubt, the donations are flooding in as long as NPR continues to do their bidding. They’ll be richly rewarded.

But as a longtime listener and donor myself, I have to ask. Why did they never give kids a fighting chance? Why did they never have the backs of their parents? Don’t they matter? Aren’t they part of “all things considered”?

The question the Republicans should be asking while they have people like Katherine Maher in the hot seat is why they’ve said nothing for the past ten years as this social contagion spread like wildfire. Why did they not care to tell the stories of girls who have now gotten hysterectomies in their 20s, whose bones are deteriorating, and some who have male-pattern baldness. And will never have children, and if they do have them, they won’t be able to breastfeed. They are being asked to decide when they are still technically children.

How can that not be an urgent and important story told at NPR?

Well, we all know why. On the Left, no one wants to be seen as “bad.” So they go along with what will prove to be one of the biggest medical scandals in modern American history.

I hate the idea of losing NPR and PBS, but I no longer trust them to offer the kind of fair and balanced reporting we need from a taxpayer-funded news outlet. They are now luxuries most of us can’t afford.

