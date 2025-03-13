Am I a Republican now? I registered as a Republican to vote for Trump in the California primaries because they would not allow me to vote for the Democrats. Before Trump, the first Republican I ever voted for was Larry Elder to unseat Gavin Newsom. I spent most of my life as a Democrat, but now, I can’t see myself ever voting for a Democrat again.

I don’t feel like a Republican in my heart, meaning the things I used to care about I still care about. The Democratic Party has become so insane, so extreme, and so destructive to everything I care about that I had to do everything I could to take them out of power and keep them out of power, and that includes not just voting for the Republicans but advocating for them.

And that included “coming out” in public about it, which meant I lost the bulk of my income and my so-called “career.” It shouldn’t be a commentary on me. It should be a commentary on what the Left and Hollywood have become.

I am the kind of person who worries less about the price of eggs than the harm being done to chickens. I would not object to a Universal Basic Income. I feel bad for the migrant families crossing the border. I still use preferred pronouns out of politeness. I still support gay marriage, and I am okay with transgender people as long as they accept the reality of who they are.

I escaped the bubble of the Left because I found not only no desire to tell the truth but no desire to hear it either. It’s all spin, it’s negotiated truth, it’s whatever it takes to get the power back.

Every day I see another lie pushed by them: Musk is a Nazi, Trump is a fascist, they’re going to end Medicare and Social Security, etc. There is no connection to reality, and it has destroyed movies, comedy, science, education, etc.

Yes, I could do what others do—modulate. I could say, “But Trump!” I could protect my own status and image by saying, “Both sides are bad.” Or like Jesse Singal who prides himself on never going to the “dark side.” But I don’t care that much about my reputation. I care about action. I care about doing what I know is right to end what I know is wrong.

I don’t agree with everything they’re doing on the Right, or their methods. Some of it looks like self-sabotage to me. But it isn’t my party — I don’t feel like it’s my place to tell them what to do. As you’ll notice, I don’t talk policy here much. I mostly criticize the Democrats. I can only hope the MAGA movement can hold power long enough for the Democrats to get a grip. We know what awaits on the other side.

Like this movie being shown to fifth graders in Massachusettes:

I used to care more about climate change than anything else. That was sucked into the mass hysteria machine, and now, there is only a doomsday cult surrounding it - it’s the end of the world! Don’t have kids! At the same time, they’re attempting to destroy Elon Musk, who makes Teslas that help the environment.

Worse, they drive around with these stickers - I took this photo in my neighborhood because look at these folks, they care more about their image than they do the climate:

Look at what hypocrites they are. They have zero self-awareness about this. They spit in the face of someone like Musk, who only has the best intentions of helping the country and saving kids.

Now compare that to the lightness and humor of the MAGA side:

I was hoping Trump’s win would be the thing that punctured their delusional thinking and their hysteria, but it hasn’t. They’re just as bad now as they’ve ever been.

They still don’t get that the sooner they snap out of their mass hysteria and their mass delusions, the sooner they can convince people to vote for them again.

And yet, I don’t think of myself as a Republican or even a Conservative. But if it helps you to categorize me and put me in a box to make it easier to dismiss or dehumanize me? Go for it, man. Call me whatever you want.

I will keep fighting to protect kids and hope that someday, some sanity can find its way back to the Left.