Matt and Walter are discussing the issue of free speech and whether or not it applies in the recent case of the Trump administration’s policy on rooting out Hamas-sympathizers and revoking their green card for separation. If you’d like to watch. It’s interesting:

It seems like an authoritarian move and unwise for Team Trump. Says Reason:

Immigrant students who express sympathy for Hamas will have their visas and green cards revoked so that deportation proceedings may be brought against them, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X on Monday. The State Department, which began carrying out the "catch and revoke" program last week, will use artificial intelligence to sift through foreign nationals' social media accounts for pro-Hamas sympathies. Rubio said the U.S. has "zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists" and vowed to deport "violators of U.S. law." While the constitutionality of the program is dubious, it is unambiguously un-American to punish people for political speech. The initiative follows two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. The first, enacted on January 20, states that the policy of the U.S. is to "protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, and espouse hateful ideology." The second, signed on January 29, mandates the U.S. crackdown on anti-Semitism by "prosecut[ing], remov[ing], or otherwise hold[ing] to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence." The order directs the secretaries of State, Education, and Homeland Security to conduct investigations and remove aliens who endorse designated foreign terrorist organizations.

It’s a slippery slope, attempting to police ideas and speech. What do you guys think? What creeps me out the most is using AI to police thought. If they set this precedent, it will be used and abused by the next administration, if it wasn’t already.