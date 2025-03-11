Matt and Walter are discussing the issue of free speech and whether or not it applies in the recent case of the Trump administration’s policy on rooting out Hamas-sympathizers and revoking their green card for separation. If you’d like to watch. It’s interesting:
It seems like an authoritarian move and unwise for Team Trump. Says Reason:
Immigrant students who express sympathy for Hamas will have their visas and green cards revoked so that deportation proceedings may be brought against them, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X on Monday. The State Department, which began carrying out the "catch and revoke" program last week, will use artificial intelligence to sift through foreign nationals' social media accounts for pro-Hamas sympathies. Rubio said the U.S. has "zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists" and vowed to deport "violators of U.S. law." While the constitutionality of the program is dubious, it is unambiguously un-American to punish people for political speech.
The initiative follows two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. The first, enacted on January 20, states that the policy of the U.S. is to "protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, and espouse hateful ideology." The second, signed on January 29, mandates the U.S. crackdown on anti-Semitism by "prosecut[ing], remov[ing], or otherwise hold[ing] to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence." The order directs the secretaries of State, Education, and Homeland Security to conduct investigations and remove aliens who endorse designated foreign terrorist organizations.
It’s a slippery slope, attempting to police ideas and speech. What do you guys think? What creeps me out the most is using AI to police thought. If they set this precedent, it will be used and abused by the next administration, if it wasn’t already.
I would agree if this was just about free speech and freedom of expression. For those demonstrators/protestors who intimidate or threaten Jewish students.....and especially for the ones who barricade them in buildings where the students fear for their safety.....that is different. We have no obligation to accept or keep people in this country who violate the rights of our citizens, or who show tangible support for our adversaries, especially terrorists. Enough of that! Boot them out!
I tend to think that we need to get this situation under control, Sasha. Are you seeing what's happening in Syria with the Muslim Brotherhood genociding literally thousands of Christians, Druze, and Alawhite Muslims? And the takeover in Europe? And the newly appointed Canadian prime minister, who stated on camera that he agrees with Hamas?
Islam is marching forward, asserting its dominance over all of the world, and their aggressive and violent protests here are an attempt to gain sympathy and traction in the United States. This is a hostile takeover, and at this point, Trump is the only thing that stands in the way of the US being overcome like other Western countries.
He must be allowed to make it abundantly clear that radical Islam and terror supporters have no place in America.
If the line is not drawn with a heavy hand and right now, no one will be safe from this point.