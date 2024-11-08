Share this postAmerica This Week Livesashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerica This Week LiveCatch it nowSasha StoneNov 08, 202418Share this postAmerica This Week Livesashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThe brilliant Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn are live doing their episode of America This Week if you’d like to watch. 18Share this postAmerica This Week Livesashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9SharePrevious
Thanks, Sasha!
A huge story that absolutely nobody is talking about: https://x.com/freewillhayes/status/1854900866794295320?s=46&t=jWzBMDX8S0jZqnML9k3X0A