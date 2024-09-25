This dropped on X and I thought some of you might be interested in it. This will be the second pay-walled post from me. If you are a free subscriber you can watch it on X. That link is here. https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1838453039893557525

He was under a time limit and could not finish all he wanted to say. I have come to realize that each of these “threats” we’ve lived through - Pearl Harbor, the Cold War, 9/11 and January 6th - our government slowly but surely eliminated our rights to grow the “blob.” The shock of the moment was a crisis they didn’t let go to waste. If ever you needed a reason to vote for Trump, that’s it.