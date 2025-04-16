Ashley St Clair Went In With Eyes Open

The Wall Street Journal has dropped a hit piece on Elon Musk. Their headline suggests Elon Musk is farming out his seed and growing crops for a super-intelligent generation to colonize Mars in the near future. That’s the story they wish to tell, and it’s the story Ashley St Clair is grateful they will tell it. After all, the only thing she seems to want out of this is to be “not a secret.”

The story is behind the paywall and I am not that invested to pay for this and other hysterical bleating from Rupert Murdoch’s high-minded Conservative outlet. I was a subscriber for many years but lately, I’m not finding much difference there from everywhere else — it’s an endless war on Trump. We get it. You don’t like him. We get it. You don’t like Elon, either.

Instead, I’ll draw from this piece from The Independent:

St Clair, 26, went public with her claims that she and Musk share a child in February. Now she has claimed that the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence.

Well, that probably explains Amber Heard’s move to Spain and her mystery baby delivered via surrogacy. As long as she never says Elon Musk fathered it, she can live out her life with money and privacy, plus a baby she always wanted (she did not want Elon).

Heard was scorched earth anyway by the time she moved to Spain. Maybe this was the cash infusion that got her there and allowed her to live out her days in comfort caring for her baby girl. Here is a picture of the two of them:

Heard, like St Clair, went into this with her eyes open. Unlike Sinclair, and not needing a bounce of fame, Heard (maybe) took the money and ran.

By contrast, St Clair seems to very much want everyone to know who fathered her baby, and why wouldn’t she? In a time of influencer culture, what could be a better narrative than Mean Old Elon flew her somewhere exotic, filling her head with pretty little lies, and then filling her womb with sperm, whereupon a baby was made?

Where did that baby come from? It came from you, Ashley. That’s what happens when you spread your legs for Daddy. Take note.

To pretend she had no idea this was where the whole thing would end up is absurd. She knew he wanted to father a child with her. She didn’t know that no one would ever know about it and what good is sleeping with, much less having a baby with the richest and arguably second most famous man in the world if nobody knows about it.

Good for her she came of age in a culture of victimhood. Everyone is a victim, especially grown women, didn’t you know?

As yet another single mother with a mystery baby, she is a nobody. As one of Elon’s baby mamas, however, she can now become a somebody, a superstar of her wildest dreams. Maybe that’s right, maybe it isn’t, but money is nothing compared to fame, unless you’re Amber Heard.

St Clair acts like she just gave birth to the bastard child of King Henry XIII and is fighting for him to be recognized as a royal. And now, has cast herself as the brave martyr, the poor peasant girl the King commanded to lay back and take it.

She rejected the offer. “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St Clair reportedly told Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office.

And:

St Clair claimed that Musk has used his wealth to silence some of the other women who have had his children, according to the report.

And:

St Clair gained an insight into Musk’s “paranoid” way of thinking when they dated in 2023 after meeting in the spring of that year. Their romance began on Musk’s social media platform X after he began to interact with her posts. She was invited by Musk to visit X’s headquarters in San Francisco. From there, he took her on a separate trip to Rhode Island on his private plane, where the Space X CEO was visiting one of his sons at college, and then later on a getaway to St. Barts for New Year. During their time together, Musk frequently talked to St Clair about having children, she claimed. “The first time they had sex, Musk joked that they should ‘pick a name’ for their future child,” the outlet reports. On the trip to St. Barts, she told Musk that she was ovulating. “What are we waiting for?” he reportedly replied, and their son was conceived, according to St Clair.

I’m less interested in the part of the story where Elon Musk wants to populate to colonize Mars with his version of a super-intelligent offspring, or as the Left will very likely dub it, a “master race.” The part of the story I am interested in is the idea that Ashley St Clair, or any woman who spreads her legs for Elon or allows his sperm to be injected into her, is, in any way, a victim.

Ashley St Clair knew exactly what she was involving herself in, but she could not stop herself because almost no young woman could. Many young women go through the ritual of pretending to fall in love with a rich old dude so they can then get pregnant and be financially taken care of for the rest of their lives. Everybody knows that. Get that honey, or else no money is the new get that ice, or else no dice.

Ashley apparently thought she was Cinderella, that she’d get the fairy tale. Most women want that too. They want the romance. They want the wealth. They want a good father. They want the faithful man. They want a happy ending. They also want to be empowered.

They want a man who will listen to them and hang on every word. They want a man who will be attracted to only them for the rest of their lives. They want a country that remains attracted to old women, fat women, and women who are not traditionally pretty. They want it all because they have been told they deserve it all, because they’re “worth it.”

Well, you can’t have it all. If Ashley St Clair wanted a husband and a father for her child, the last person she would so willingly sleep with is Elon Musk, who made no secret of telling her yes, I would love to impregnate you.” But no, I’m not exactly looking for a commitment.

What did she expect? He would abandon everything, rush by her side, marry her, and they could, oh, I don’t know, go live happily in a SpaceX Tiny House?

Fanatical activists are out there calling him a Nazi, fire-bombing Teslas, and trying to destroy his businesses, and here’s Ashley whining, WAAAA, pay attention to ME!!

That’s not to say anyone should approve of plugging willing women in order to produce as many children as possible. But the FLDS does it too, minus the sex with underage children part.

That’s Amore

I speak from experience. I went to Italy to meet a man I fell in love with on the internet. I spent a month there. I came back pregnant. He was furious. He did not want me to have the baby, like every man who engages in casual sex except Elon Musk. Trust me, the used part is not “have a baby with me, and I’ll pay you $15 million to keep it under wraps.” The used part is, “Let’s have fun, and if you get pregnant, you’ll abort the baby, right?”

Would I have loved a real relationship and a real marriage with a happy home and lots of kids? Yes, of course. I wanted the fairy tale, too. But the whining by Ashley St Clair and the pearl-clutching by both the Left and the Right of what these women have CHOSEN to do with their bodies is nauseating. They are not children. They are not Handmaids. They are not victims.

Ashley St Clair all but begged him, “Impregnate me Elon!!” And we’re supposed to feel sorry for her now?

The truth? She wants control of all of it. She wants the lavish lifestyle and to be known as the woman Elon Musk plucked off the internet to father his super-intelligent Mars space force.

She was so pretty and so smart he chose her! What else is she going to be? How do you keep that a secret for 20 years? She didn’t make that choice for her kid. She made it for herself. Own it, Ashley.

And to Conservatives glomming onto this, I will quote an email I just received from the Daily Caller’s Editor At Large, Geoffrey Ingersoll:

It’s for that outcry on the right to become so loud that Trump simply has to part ways with Musk. As far as motivations go, this much could barely be described as ulterior. Onlookers in public can see the real goal.

I supported my daughter on my own. I worked jobs that I could do either with her in a backpack (sports photography), sleeping on my chest (movie critic), working from home (horoscope writer) or in a stroller nearby (working as a janitor).

Eventually, I built my own business, which was successful enough that we would be fine—a “woman-owned” business everyone on the Left approved of until they found out I voted for Trump.

But I don’t regret that decision, just as I don’t regret flying off to Italy and getting pregnant. Raising my daughter has been the best thing I have ever done, and there is no close second. But it was my decision.

Just like it was my bad decision not to have babies I could have had. I wish I could blame feminism or the men who got me pregnant, but I have only myself to blame. And I live with that regret every day of my life.

Do I feel sorry for the kids involved because they don’t have a father around, and is that good role modeling for men? Sure, I feel bad for them. No, it’s not good role modeling for men. Like my daughter, every kid deserves that.

I’ll never forget when she was dressed up for prom and came out to show me how pretty she looked, and how much it hurt my heart that no father was around to tell her.

She’s the one who paid the price for MY DECISIONS, just like Ashley’s child will pay for hers, for better or worse, but honestly, you could do a lot worse than $15 million plus $2 million more. Take it from someone who once had to scrounge for change because the Tooth Fairy arrived one night unexpectedly, and I had no money to put under her pillow.

No one offered me a payout, that’s for sure. But it didn’t matter how broke we were. That’s the thing about parenting: you make it work. You aren’t born a parent; you become one.

Take responsibility for your own decisions, Ashley. You will need a good explanation when your child gets older, and you have to explain to him why he’s so famous now.

