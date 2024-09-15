Since I move between worlds and see how stories are covered differently by each side, I was shocked — or maybe not — to catch a few minutes of ABC News after the debate. They were selling extreme fear, extreme hysteria. The conclusion?

A) Trump said the bad thing, B) his supporters obey his every command and now an army of armed Proud Boys Nazi Brown Shirts are going to Springfield to terrorize the Haitians.

We hear “bomb threats” and “shooting threats” yet we never hear the follow-up. We never hear if there was any investigation. The reason? They don’t care if it’s true or not. It’s useful to their overall mission of pushing the narrative that Trump and MAGA are racists and violent extremists and vote for Harris/Walz.

I have hung out in MAGA world for the past five years to find out what was true and what wasn’t. Never once have I seen anything that confirms their condemnations of them. The MAGA movement is not driven by race. It’s driven by class. The rich people are all on the Left now. MAGA is the side with no power, no wealth, no lobbyists, no major corporations.

And that makes them easy scapegoats. That’s the brutal irony of all of this. They cosplay they’re fighting the Nazis. They pretend they’re the “resistance,” but really, if any side is lurching toward fascism it’s the Left, not the Right.

Now, when I peer into the fear bunker bubble, I sometimes feel that tickle of hysteria rising inside, too. It’s impossible not to feel it. It follows people who are caught up in it every day. I can guarantee you my mother is in bed right now terrified that MAGA extremists are about to mass murder Haitians or kick down her door and shoot her.

Here is Dana Bash embarrassing herself yet again:

On the MAGA side of things they know they do not threaten and they very likely aren’t marching — probably those are FBI informants looking for a quick and easy payout. It could just as easily be the Lincoln Project.

I’m still shocked to this day that the one guy in Esquire Magazine actually did real reporting to find out just how infested the Whitmer kidnapping was (what

calls a fednapping).

Here is a more balanced report from News Nation:

Meanwhile, it gives the blob an easy way to deflect from the catastrophic failures of the Biden administration on immigration.

I feel badly for the Haitians too. I hate dehumanization, no matter where it comes from. But I also see that our government and our media are mostly seeing the country from the vantage point of the gated communities while ignoring the plight of ordinary Americans struggling to make ends meet.

Dropping 20K people from anywhere in a city like Springfield, which is already suffering from job and housing costs, will cause problems.

People in the gated communities, the Morgan Fairchilds and the Bette Middlers, have no problem shaming and scolding residents there for their fears of managing 20K people when they can barely manage as it is. And therein lies the disconnect between those who support the Harris/Walz ticket and those who don’t.

I’m not saying the KKK or real white supremacists aren’t making threats but it’s wrong to make that MAGA’s fault. These threats would come anyway if they were rooted in racism. With Harris being a woman of color, they have the perfect cocktail of guilt, shame, fear and hysteria to push voters in her direction, even if she is never able to offer any real solutions.

Listen to how she pivots on this question, just as she did at the debate:

One of the lessons from 1930s Germany was that the people were suffering and starving, and the government had nothing to offer them. You’d think, give that, they’d have better solutions to this problem. They don’t.

The October Surprise

This feels like the same whipped-up mass hysteria that led up to the 2022 midterms (the Paul Pelosi attack) and the October surprise in 2020 (the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot).

Because since 2020 the Democrats have delivered nothing but toxic policies and boring, ineffectual candidates, they have to scare voters to the polls. What else do they have?

The strategy has worked for them so far. They dragged Biden over the finish line in 2020, and John Fetterman and Katie Hobbs in 2022, and all the while hiding their candidates and stoking fear about Trump (not to mention spending $60+ to boost MAGA candidates, don’t forget).

They’re planning to do exactly the same thing heading into November. I imagine they see the events in Springfield as a gift.

The fear drives the media narrative, but is it really spreading far and wide?

On TikTok, it’s a dance move:

They know their base will turn out anyway. They’re aiming for those last-minute voters. Remember Bill Maher, who said, “Vote for the side that won’t hit you in the head with a hammer.” The double haters might be swayed by fear.

After ten years of endless accusations that millions of Americans are “racists,” maybe people are just getting tired of it. Then again, beware the October surprise.