Biden Drops Out
Endorses Harris
Sasha Stone
Jul 21, 2024

I'm in a movie right now seeing Twisters but I heard the news and wanted to report back. He is endorsing Harris. I have very bad service so that's all for now.
Wonder if anyone told Joe.
This will generate short-term excitement and cash inflows, but it won’t change the fundamentals, which are that Democrat’s policies have made the lives of most people worse these past four years. As long as Donald Trump can keep focusing on that, and as long as the RNC’s operation isn’t totally outplayed by the DNC’s operation, the presidency is there for the taking.