Bill Maher has been slowly thawing out from the last ten years of madness. Thanks to Kid Rock, he’s finally met Donald Trump. He explains why he decided to do it and his desire for us to be at least able to talk to each other. He found Trump to be charming, humble, and funny.

When Bill Maher says, “Your mind is blown, so is mine,” I think, well, no, Bill, no. My mind isn’t blown because I realized this five years ago, and much of my so-called career has been destroyed trying to explain that to the people who control everything, people who have destroyed themselves trying to destroy him—or should I say, the version of him that doesn’t exist.

You, dear readers, know this. You’ve been reading me write about it for years now. You have felt relief that at least one person got it and could see the truth. I know because some of you have written to me and told me. It was not easy. I had to deprogram and then reprogram my brain.

I had to learn how to see things from other people’s points of view, how to give people the benefit of the doubt, and, most importantly, how to realize that the legacy media had become an unreliable narrator. That was the hardest of them all and is still hard to explain to people, especially those who are “highly educated,” whatever that means anymore.

I didn’t need a dinner with Trump to see it. All I needed was curiosity and a desire to see who he was. I asked myself back in 2020, was he really Hitler and his supporters frothing angry Nazis. If it were true, okay, fine, then I would not feel badly dehumanizing a whole group of people. But it wasn’t true.

Trump’s supporters are so protective and loyal to him not because they’re in a cult but because they know the real guy, just like I do, and now, just as Bill Maher does. Does Trump say and do stupid things? Does he like to antagonize and insult people? Absolutely. He’s a King Troll. But so what? We are not our real selves on social media. I would bet that not even Keith Olbermann is that crazy in real life.

Most people on the Left see themselves as immune to media manipulation, and they would never be fooled into dehumanizing or hating someone—they’re too smart for that. Wrong.

They have not realized the power of the feedback loop yet. They haven’t been online as long as I have, and they don’t realize they were the frog in the boiling water. And look at them now. Many of them have gone stark, raving bonkers. They genuinely believe that they are on the run from Hitler and his Nazi army invading their country.

What Bill Maher did was incredibly brave, and it will cost him. They will be going after him now, much worse than ever. They will say he “normalized” a fascist. Magazines will broadcast headlines about him. People on the Left and the Right will be chewing on this all next week. But I’ll say this. It took guts.

And if that weren’t enough, The Honey Badger, Steve Bannon, also appeared on Real Time. I don’t have the full video, but here are clips:

I wish he would stop talking about Trump running for a Third term. It is such low-hanging fruit. It will never happen, and Trump deserves to enjoy his life playing golf with his granddaughter Kai. Let the man rest.

But Maher is slightly less intolerable than he was six years ago when Bannon went on. Who, by the way, predicted the Democrats would impeach Trump after taking the House:

