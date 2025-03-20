For new subscribers, I post these Tucker drops as a courtesy to some of my readers. If you’d like to opt out, please uncheck Tucker’s Twitter in your preferences.

Chapters:

0:00 Why Do We Need to Reinstitute Tariffs?

6:10 The Slow Death of America’s Working Class

13:35 Donald Trump’s Plan to Fix the Economy

14:26 Was There an Organized Effort to Destroy America’s Free Market?

19:53 The Trifecta of Stupid

26:12 We Are in an Economic Emergency

32:16 The Three Ways to Balance Global Trade

34:45 Can America Be the World’s Biggest Manufacturing Power Once Again? 38:47 Why Lighthizer’s View Differs From Establishment Economists

49:13 How Washington and Big Business Benefit From the Death of the Middle Class

56:44 The Two Parts to Trump’s Tariff Plan

1:03:25 Will We See Inflation Due to Tariffs?

1:07:50 The Economic War With China

1:11:49 How China Is Trying to Avoid Trump’s Tariffs

1:25:50 Reestablishing an Economic Relationship With Russia

1:31:34 The Lies You’ve Been Told About the Nasdaq