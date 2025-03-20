Bob Lighthizer: Why Trump's Tariffs are the Only Way to Save the Middle Class
Tucker's Twitter
For new subscribers, I post these Tucker drops as a courtesy to some of my readers. If you’d like to opt out, please uncheck Tucker’s Twitter in your preferences.
Chapters:
0:00 Why Do We Need to Reinstitute Tariffs?
6:10 The Slow Death of America’s Working Class
13:35 Donald Trump’s Plan to Fix the Economy
14:26 Was There an Organized Effort to Destroy America’s Free Market?
19:53 The Trifecta of Stupid
26:12 We Are in an Economic Emergency
32:16 The Three Ways to Balance Global Trade
34:45 Can America Be the World’s Biggest Manufacturing Power Once Again? 38:47 Why Lighthizer’s View Differs From Establishment Economists
49:13 How Washington and Big Business Benefit From the Death of the Middle Class
56:44 The Two Parts to Trump’s Tariff Plan
1:03:25 Will We See Inflation Due to Tariffs?
1:07:50 The Economic War With China
1:11:49 How China Is Trying to Avoid Trump’s Tariffs
1:25:50 Reestablishing an Economic Relationship With Russia
1:31:34 The Lies You’ve Been Told About the Nasdaq
Eliminate income tax. Eliminate all 3-letter governmental agencies (severely reduce the size of government). Term limits on congress (along with the aides). Sales tax only (excluding food and clothing). I could go on and on...
The Establishment has been wrong about everything else.