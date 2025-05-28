[This is a perk for paid subscribers, but if you are a paid subscriber and not able to access this, please let me know by sending me an email]

When I drive across the country, I am always in a hurry. That makes me a bad organizer who packs too much stuff and never knows where anything is. I mostly blow into town, find a motel or hotel, spend the night, and head out around 11 a.m., check-out time, then drive for five more hours.

I travel with my two dogs, Jack and Luna. Jack, the herding dog, is alert, a co-pilot who follows along the journey until he gets too tired. He will look at me for a signal every time I turn my head. He’s the goodest and bestest dog. I will be writing a longer piece about him in the near future as he’s getting up there in age and I want to properly document what a great dog he is before the lights fade.

I think about losing my dog Jack too much probably. Every time I’m annoyed with him I remember that he doesn’t have much longer, which means I don’t have much longer. I’ve had him since he was a puppy. I found him under a trailer at the Four Corners. I will be writing about him when I am ready, though just thinking about it makes my eyes well up. So best to sideline that for now.