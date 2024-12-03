Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear the first major case deciding whether or not children should be allowed to take puberty blockers and have irreversible surgeries in an effort to become the opposite sex, otherwise known as “gender affirming care” or, as the Right puts it, child mutilation.

Today, I received an email from the ACLU from Chase Strangio that said:

"I don't even want to think about having to go back to the dark place I was in before I was able to come out and access the care that my doctors have prescribed for me. I want this law to be struck down so that I can continue to receive the care I need, in conversation with my parents and my doctors, and have the freedom to live my life and do the things I enjoy." – 16-year-old girl represented in U.S. v. Skrmetti. DONATE NOW Sasha – tomorrow, I am headed to the Supreme Court to present oral arguments in the case of U.S. v. Skrmetti. In this case, the ACLU is challenging a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. The stakes could not be higher for transgender youth who have had their health care banned in nearly half the states in the country. We are fighting to stop these escalating attacks. I'm proud to fight these fights with the full backing of the ACLU – but we can only do this lifesaving work thanks to supporters like you.

Imagine a 12 year-old telling her parents “I am in love with a 50 year-old man and if you don’t allow me to marry him I’m going to kill myself.” Do you think the government, the courts, the schools or any parent would go along with that?

No. Because everyone knows that children can’t consent.

If it’s unlawful to sleep with even a 17 year-old because children can’t consent then it should be unlawful, and socially unacceptable, for children to permanently alter their bodies and their fertility.

As someone who sent my daughter to all of the progressive schools in Los Angeles, who has lived my entire life on the Left, who has always been gay/trans friendly, I know this is not anything other than a fad, a contagion and probably a religion. It seems that there is no higher being in the New Woke Order than a transgender child. Parents feel special if they have one. They have these rare, magical creatures and we must move mountains to make sure they “transition” or “ascend.”

It took a while for the Left to slip into the unreality of this madness. It was a long, slow slide. It began with trusting therapists, then believing the lie that all our problems are chemical and can be fixed with medication. Then, trying to be “tolerant” and accepting of every kind of person so as not to offend a single soul. Then came the madness of Critical Race Theory that said there are only two kinds of people: oppressed and oppressors. What kid or parent in this cult doesn’t want a way out of that, to be among those oppressed?

And so it went. If you dared question any of it you were advocating for suicide of minor children because they can’t start popping hormones and changing their bodies.

I am hoping the Supreme Court ends it once and for all. But I worry. They bury the truth under language like “care” and “rights” and “decisions about our own bodies.” But where children are concerned, it is a different matter entirely.

The children know what they’re supposed to say because they learn it on social media. It’s been taught to them, invented by them, part of the new normal of their daily lives. And in our culture, it’s everywhere. It’s “normalized.” It’s promoted.

This is why I personally no longer trust the mainstream media. They’ve been going along with this and lying to parents for years. Here are two divergent takes on the case tomorrow. First, Good Morning America:

And Matt Walsh:

We’re moving toward a society where any non-compliant parents are potentially at risk of losing their kids if they go against the strident activists who have driven this movement. This is largely why I decided to vote for the Republicans and why I will continue to do everything in my power to take the Democrats out of power.

It’s wrong. We’re supposed to protect kids, not destroy them.

I’m working on a couple of longer pieces to post. Still in Ohio. More soon.