For Ash Wednesday:

The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie: Answering God’s Call & Christian Resilience in the Face of Persecution

Chapters:

0:00 How the Call to Play Jesus Was an Answer to Roumie’s Prayers

9:35 The Weight of Playing Jesus

18:41 What Is Lent? How Does Roumie Observe It?

24:59 Mark Wahlberg, Chris Pratt, and the Power of Fasting

37:16 Heightening Your Spiritual Awareness

40:06 Why Was Jesus So Angry With the Pharisees?

46:03 How Biblically Accurate Is The Chosen?

48:29 How the Gospels Changed Roumie’s Life

51:36 The 21 Christian Martyrs in Libya

1:02:02 The Importance of Confession

1:05:36 What It’s Like Being Recognized in Public

1:12:34 Spiritual Attacks

1:18:17 Why Is Prayer a Threat to China and Mark Zuckerberg?

1:19:37 Christian Resilience After the Bombing of Nagasaki

1:24:38 Roumie Teaming Up With Hallow

Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in South Africa

Chapters:

0:00 South Africa Is Falling Apart

4:03 The True Story of Nelson Mandela

8:50 Perfect Example of the Failures of Communism

12:34 The Killing of Whites in South Africa

16:36 How Corporate Media Tries to Hide This

23:01 The West’s Role in the Destruction of South Africa

26:02 The Origins of the Afrikaner People

33:40 Europe’s Propaganda War and Concentration Camps

41:10 Why Does the West Hate Whites So Much?

52:53 Elon Musk’s Willingness to Speak Out

55:33 Trump’s Attempt to Help South Africa

1:03:35 The Afrikaner’s Plan to Fix Their Country

1:17:34 Why Roets Is Facing Treason Charges for Speaking to Tucker

1:26:44 Racist Mob Rule

1:31:09 Why Doesn’t the South African Government Want Peace?

1:37:43 Why Roets Refuses to Leave South Africa

Dr. Richard Bosshardt: Surgeons No Longer Need to Be Good, They Just Can’t Be White

Chapters:

0:00 Bosshardt’s War on DEI Within the Medical Industry

4:47 The Left’s Mission to Segregate Surgeons

11:03 Why They Banned Bosshardt From the American College of Surgeons

20:41 How the Left Has Criminally Lowered the Standards for Surgeons

30:02 The Next Generation of Surgeons Is Doomed

38:23 The Dangerous Surgeon Shortage

40:57 Mass Misreporting of Surgery Mishaps

46:05 The Medical Industry’s Move From Science to Witchcraft

51:57 Why Aren’t Other Surgeons Fighting This?

58:44 Trans Surgeries on Minors

1:05:49 Fixing the Medical Industry