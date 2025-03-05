Catching up with Tucker
For new subscribers, a tradition around here is to post Tucker videos. It started back in the days when he was fired from Fox and even though he has his own entire network, and is on podcasts and youtube, I occasionally post his videos as a courtesy to my subscribers. He’s not for everybody and is quite controversial at times, so if it bothers you, please uncheck “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber preferences, top right.
For Ash Wednesday:
The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie: Answering God’s Call & Christian Resilience in the Face of Persecution
Chapters:
0:00 How the Call to Play Jesus Was an Answer to Roumie’s Prayers
9:35 The Weight of Playing Jesus
18:41 What Is Lent? How Does Roumie Observe It?
24:59 Mark Wahlberg, Chris Pratt, and the Power of Fasting
37:16 Heightening Your Spiritual Awareness
40:06 Why Was Jesus So Angry With the Pharisees?
46:03 How Biblically Accurate Is The Chosen?
48:29 How the Gospels Changed Roumie’s Life
51:36 The 21 Christian Martyrs in Libya
1:02:02 The Importance of Confession
1:05:36 What It’s Like Being Recognized in Public
1:12:34 Spiritual Attacks
1:18:17 Why Is Prayer a Threat to China and Mark Zuckerberg?
1:19:37 Christian Resilience After the Bombing of Nagasaki
1:24:38 Roumie Teaming Up With Hallow
Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in South Africa
Chapters:
0:00 South Africa Is Falling Apart
4:03 The True Story of Nelson Mandela
8:50 Perfect Example of the Failures of Communism
12:34 The Killing of Whites in South Africa
16:36 How Corporate Media Tries to Hide This
23:01 The West’s Role in the Destruction of South Africa
26:02 The Origins of the Afrikaner People
33:40 Europe’s Propaganda War and Concentration Camps
41:10 Why Does the West Hate Whites So Much?
52:53 Elon Musk’s Willingness to Speak Out
55:33 Trump’s Attempt to Help South Africa
1:03:35 The Afrikaner’s Plan to Fix Their Country
1:17:34 Why Roets Is Facing Treason Charges for Speaking to Tucker
1:26:44 Racist Mob Rule
1:31:09 Why Doesn’t the South African Government Want Peace?
1:37:43 Why Roets Refuses to Leave South Africa
Dr. Richard Bosshardt: Surgeons No Longer Need to Be Good, They Just Can’t Be White
Chapters:
0:00 Bosshardt’s War on DEI Within the Medical Industry
4:47 The Left’s Mission to Segregate Surgeons
11:03 Why They Banned Bosshardt From the American College of Surgeons
20:41 How the Left Has Criminally Lowered the Standards for Surgeons
30:02 The Next Generation of Surgeons Is Doomed
38:23 The Dangerous Surgeon Shortage
40:57 Mass Misreporting of Surgery Mishaps
46:05 The Medical Industry’s Move From Science to Witchcraft
51:57 Why Aren’t Other Surgeons Fighting This?
58:44 Trans Surgeries on Minors
1:05:49 Fixing the Medical Industry
Both the So African & surgeon podcasts are must watch. I recently saw a Trump TruthSocial comment on the genocide happening there. I believe he put sanctions on the government. Nobody is really talking about this, so good forTucker. The surgeon’s honest warning of the dangers DEI is doing to the medical world is to be taken seriously. It’s not only the airline industry. Beware.
Love The Chosen, Jonathan Rhoumie plays the best Jesus. There’s also a documentary ( not sure if it’s Prime or Netflix) about Jonathan’s journey to getting the part & it’s impact on his life. He also acted in Jesus Revolution playing Lonnie. Great movie, especially if you’re old enough to remember the “Jesus Freaks” period.