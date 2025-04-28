Catching up with Tucker
Catherine Fitts: Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency
12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation
16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West
25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements
29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space
32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?
35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US
44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources
56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?
58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing
1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan
1:13:20 The Housing Crisis
1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times
1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion
1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger
1:39:36 Global Money Laundering
1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?
Over the past years, countless American journalists have embedded with Zelensky’s military. On the Russian side, there’s only one: Patrick Lancaster.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:15 The War Started Much Earlier Than You Think
5:07 The Ukrainian Attacks on the Hometown of Lancaster’s Wife
11:52 It All Changed 3 Years Ago
16:47 Kamikaze Attack Drones
23:03 Who’s Winning?
24:52 How Many People Have Died in this War?
33:59 Russia’s Attempt to House Victims of War
37:26 Ukraine’s War on Christianity
38:59 Reports of North Korean Soldiers on the Ground
39:25 How Many American Journalists Are Covering Russia’s Perspective?
45:45 The Lies of Corporate Media
48:02 Ukraine’s Targeting of Lancaster
52:10 How Many Americans Have Been Killed in the War?
56:33 When Will the War End?
1:01:01 American Weapons Being Sold on the Black Market
1:02:32 Why Are Americans Supporting the War?
George Friedman Predicts the Next 50 Years of Global Affairs and the Importance of Space Domination
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:03 Where Will the US Be In 50 Years?
6:08 Spy Satellites and Space Strategy
9:41 The United States’ Domination of Space
10:35 Is the Pentagon Lying About China’s Technological Abilities?
11:09 Elon Musk’s Role in Advancing Space Domination
15:28 The Government Has Lost All Common Sense
20:12 The Storm Before the Calm
25:58 The Fall of American Universities
30:21 Will There Be a War Between the US and China?
45:31 How Donald Trump Is Shifting the Country Forever
50:40 Is Global War on the Horizon?
57:33 The Negotiation Tactics of Trump
59:54 The Future of Israel, Iran, and the Middle East
1:11:40 How Powerful Are Our Intel Agencies?
1:19:03 Can You Fix Government Gradually?
Maybe you included it before but this recent interview about how the CIA blew up the Twin Towers is historical:
Interview
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1911830764716535845
48:00 why Gaddafi was murdered by NATO
1:00:00 Fireman says only 2 manageable fires and then the Twin Tower collapses after explosions
Watch the referred firemen documentary here (first 16 min are an intro):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtJI9kcWwHE
The comments are also important:
The September 11th attacks were a false flag operation orchestrated by Israeli Mossad, the CIA, and British military intelligence. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pentagon, now known as War Incorporated, took place on September 11, 1941. Nazi George SCHERFF, also known as CI Director George HW Bush, publicly announced the New World Order and delivered a speech on September 11, 1990.
23000 million dollars missing in the Pentagon
https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1701193845357371672
June 28th, 2001 Bill Cooper predicts CIA using Bin Laden as scape goat
Historical video footage of September 11th, 2001.
9/11 ground zero footage.
First/second responders.
W/audio from William Bill Cooper
https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1701203523965534220
Suspiciously William Bill Cooper was shot dead days before the 911 attack (5 Nov 2001)
2 fires
https://x.com/CMWeeks/status/1911870588324643271
Orio Palmer
https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911853749955706915
Outer fire, not core
https://x.com/DeepBlueCrypto/status/1911831646908604499
Explosions
https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911831345636294801
Get the seismic tapes from the lab at West Point. They picked up the secondary explosions. . . . 😎
Yet few know about this:
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, intel agencies, governments (no one checks where government money comes from!) and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.
The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Important conversation