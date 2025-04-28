Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

2h

Maybe you included it before but this recent interview about how the CIA blew up the Twin Towers is historical:

Interview

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1911830764716535845

48:00 why Gaddafi was murdered by NATO

1:00:00 Fireman says only 2 manageable fires and then the Twin Tower collapses after explosions

Watch the referred firemen documentary here (first 16 min are an intro):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtJI9kcWwHE

The comments are also important:

The September 11th attacks were a false flag operation orchestrated by Israeli Mossad, the CIA, and British military intelligence. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pentagon, now known as War Incorporated, took place on September 11, 1941. Nazi George SCHERFF, also known as CI Director George HW Bush, publicly announced the New World Order and delivered a speech on September 11, 1990.

23000 million dollars missing in the Pentagon

https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1701193845357371672

June 28th, 2001 Bill Cooper predicts CIA using Bin Laden as scape goat

Historical video footage of September 11th, 2001.

9/11 ground zero footage.

First/second responders.

W/audio from William Bill Cooper

https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1701203523965534220

Suspiciously William Bill Cooper was shot dead days before the 911 attack (5 Nov 2001)

2 fires

https://x.com/CMWeeks/status/1911870588324643271

Orio Palmer

https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911853749955706915

Outer fire, not core

https://x.com/DeepBlueCrypto/status/1911831646908604499

Explosions

https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911831345636294801

Get the seismic tapes from the lab at West Point. They picked up the secondary explosions. . . . 😎

Yet few know about this:

9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...

The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.

The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911

Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.

Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.

This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, intel agencies, governments (no one checks where government money comes from!) and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.

The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.

We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

1h

Important conversation

