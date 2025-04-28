Just remember, you can deselect Tucker’s Interviews in your subscriber preferences if you do not wish to receive them. I post them as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media.

Catherine Fitts: Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency

12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation

16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West

25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements

29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space

32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?

35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US

44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources

56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?

58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing

1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan

1:13:20 The Housing Crisis

1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times

1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion

1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger

1:39:36 Global Money Laundering

1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?

Over the past years, countless American journalists have embedded with Zelensky’s military. On the Russian side, there’s only one: Patrick Lancaster.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:15 The War Started Much Earlier Than You Think

5:07 The Ukrainian Attacks on the Hometown of Lancaster’s Wife

11:52 It All Changed 3 Years Ago

16:47 Kamikaze Attack Drones

23:03 Who’s Winning?

24:52 How Many People Have Died in this War?

33:59 Russia’s Attempt to House Victims of War

37:26 Ukraine’s War on Christianity

38:59 Reports of North Korean Soldiers on the Ground

39:25 How Many American Journalists Are Covering Russia’s Perspective?

45:45 The Lies of Corporate Media

48:02 Ukraine’s Targeting of Lancaster

52:10 How Many Americans Have Been Killed in the War?

56:33 When Will the War End?

1:01:01 American Weapons Being Sold on the Black Market

1:02:32 Why Are Americans Supporting the War?

George Friedman Predicts the Next 50 Years of Global Affairs and the Importance of Space Domination

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:03 Where Will the US Be In 50 Years?

6:08 Spy Satellites and Space Strategy

9:41 The United States’ Domination of Space

10:35 Is the Pentagon Lying About China’s Technological Abilities?

11:09 Elon Musk’s Role in Advancing Space Domination

15:28 The Government Has Lost All Common Sense

20:12 The Storm Before the Calm

25:58 The Fall of American Universities

30:21 Will There Be a War Between the US and China?

45:31 How Donald Trump Is Shifting the Country Forever

50:40 Is Global War on the Horizon?

57:33 The Negotiation Tactics of Trump

59:54 The Future of Israel, Iran, and the Middle East

1:11:40 How Powerful Are Our Intel Agencies?

1:19:03 Can You Fix Government Gradually?