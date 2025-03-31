For new subscribers, if you are bothered by Tucker Carlson videos, as some are, you can opt-out in your subscriber settings under “Tucker’s Twitter.” Just uncheck it, and you won’t receive these in your inbox. We ran a poll, and the majority of subscribers like getting them.

“Andrew Isker: Building a Christian Refuge to Fight Wokeness, Transgenderism, and Paganism”

Chapters:

0:00 Why Isker Is Building a New Christian Refuge

8:42 The Real Reason Left-Wing Cities Collapse

12:19 The Pagan Religious Movement of Abortion and Transgenderism

20:02 Wokeness Infiltrating the Church

26:25 Atheist Morality

31:34 Tim Walz Is Driving Christians Out of Minnesota

38:58 Why Aren’t Christians Leaders Fighting Back?

47:09 The Christian Movement Flourishing Under Trump

58:49 The Dispensationalism Debate

1:15:08 What Christians Miss About the Story of Jonah

1:18:23 Isker’s Plan to Bring Back Christian Community

1:28:06 Will the Persecution of Christians Continue?

“How Casey Putsch Built the Most Efficient Car in the World, and Why the EPA Hates Him for It”

Chapters:

0:00 Why Is the Auto Industry Dying?

11:23 How Putsch Built One of the Most Efficient Cars in the World

15:52 Dieselgate and EPA Corruption

20:54 The Problem With Electric Vehicle Mandates

26:44 Why the Media Is Pretending Putsch’s Car Doesn’t Exist

40:31 New Discoveries About the Pyramid

50:46 Modern Cars Are Scamming and Controlling You

1:04:08 The Decline of Beautiful Architecture

1:10:10 Could the Government Come for Putsch?

“Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It”

Chapters:

0:00 Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?

6:16 What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?

14:52 Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?

25:33 Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid

39:36 How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong

47:35 Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Analysis of RFK Jr.

1:02:47 The Healthcare Industry’s Conflict of Interest

1:05:51 How to Strengthen Your Immune System

1:10:32 What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About How to Fight Cancer

1:20:58 Why Hasn’t Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?

1:33:59 Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times