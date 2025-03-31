Catching up with Tucker
For new subscribers, if you are bothered by Tucker Carlson videos, as some are, you can opt-out in your subscriber settings under “Tucker’s Twitter.” Just uncheck it, and you won’t receive these in your inbox. We ran a poll, and the majority of subscribers like getting them.
“Andrew Isker: Building a Christian Refuge to Fight Wokeness, Transgenderism, and Paganism”
0:00 Why Isker Is Building a New Christian Refuge
8:42 The Real Reason Left-Wing Cities Collapse
12:19 The Pagan Religious Movement of Abortion and Transgenderism
20:02 Wokeness Infiltrating the Church
26:25 Atheist Morality
31:34 Tim Walz Is Driving Christians Out of Minnesota
38:58 Why Aren’t Christians Leaders Fighting Back?
47:09 The Christian Movement Flourishing Under Trump
58:49 The Dispensationalism Debate
1:15:08 What Christians Miss About the Story of Jonah
1:18:23 Isker’s Plan to Bring Back Christian Community
1:28:06 Will the Persecution of Christians Continue?
“How Casey Putsch Built the Most Efficient Car in the World, and Why the EPA Hates Him for It”
0:00 Why Is the Auto Industry Dying?
11:23 How Putsch Built One of the Most Efficient Cars in the World
15:52 Dieselgate and EPA Corruption
20:54 The Problem With Electric Vehicle Mandates
26:44 Why the Media Is Pretending Putsch’s Car Doesn’t Exist
40:31 New Discoveries About the Pyramid
50:46 Modern Cars Are Scamming and Controlling You
1:04:08 The Decline of Beautiful Architecture
1:10:10 Could the Government Come for Putsch?
“Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It”
0:00 Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?
6:16 What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?
14:52 Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?
25:33 Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid
39:36 How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong
47:35 Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Analysis of RFK Jr.
1:02:47 The Healthcare Industry’s Conflict of Interest
1:05:51 How to Strengthen Your Immune System
1:10:32 What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About How to Fight Cancer
1:20:58 Why Hasn’t Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?
1:33:59 Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times
