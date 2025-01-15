Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneConfirmation Hearings This AMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreConfirmation Hearings This AMSasha StoneJan 15, 202586Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneConfirmation Hearings This AMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore515SharePam Bondi, Attorney General:Marco Rubio, Secretary of State:John Ratcliffe, CIA Director:And the rest:Transportation Secretary: Sean DuffyFor OMB, Russell Vought:Energy Secretary, Chris Wright:86Share this postFree Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha StoneConfirmation Hearings This AMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore515SharePrevious
Just so you all know, I know it's Bondi. I just don't see as well as I used to.
Thanks Sasha for posting the confirmation hearings. I wouldnt have watched them on my own.
And I learn something new yesterday. Pete Hegseth is the absolute Balls. Was so impressed with him yesterday. And actually. Was nice to see the Republicans stand up for their own once in a while.
Pete Hegseth A+.
If we all can survive 5 more days . Country intact and free ourselves from The Biden administration. ….,.the A team will take it and run. I am so grateful to have the best of the best coming to clean up the effing mess. And set it back up right. With all awesome top of the line systems and ideasThank you