Cynthia Nixon has become a symbol of the hollowed-out left. With no real power to win elections or make policy or provide a vision for the future, they’ve devolved into sadistic sociopaths who derive pleasure from inflicting pain on their perceived enemies.

Cynthia Nixon thinks she’s a real badass for wearing this hat and putting it on Instagram.

At first, I thought that can’t be real. It is real. It’s on her Instagram and liked by over 200K people. It’s probably her most popular photo.

But note the top comments.

I look at Cynthia Nixon and I see someone who is so disconnected from not just reality, but humanity. I see an idiot. A narcissist. Someone so desperate for attention that she has to be all the things. She’s the “I have a trans kid” thing. She’s the “I’m a lesbian” thing. She’s the “I’m a socialist Zohran supporter” thing. She’s the “Free Palestine” thing. She’s everything someone like her believes that makes her feel like a radical.

She has to be naked and having sex on TV - like anyone wants to see that. Here’s Maureen Callahan, one of the new shows on the Megyn Kelly Media network.

They think it’s somehow hip and cool and trendy to brag about abortions.

But they’re wrong. The cool trend is in exactly the opposite direction. More influential are “trad wives,” like Nara Smith, who is having babies in her 20s.

Or Hannah Neeleman (Ballerina Farm):

If Cynthia Nixon thinks she’s helping the cause for Planned Parenthood, she is mistaken. Gen-Z is moving in exactly the opposite direction, and can you blame them? They also understand that there is something more fulfilling in bringing life into the world than snuffing it out. Satisfying personal happiness can only take you so far.

I might have been raised and indoctrinated to believe abortion is “no big deal,” but it still hurts to think of it. I am ashamed of my choices and disgusted that I could not think for myself when I was young. Now, all I do is warn young women not to go through with it.

The best argument to make is that they should be “safe, legal, and rare.” That’s not the argument Cynthia Nixon is making. She wants us to celebrate abortion. She wants everyone to think it’s great. Throw a party for your dead baby, your oppressor. Or maybe she’s just a sadist. She wants to hurt those who voted for Trump, but what a disgusting way to show it.

It’s dark on the Left now. They’ve reached that predictable moment where inflicting pain is all they have left. Note these tweets in the wake of the catastrophic flood in Texas.

When you devalue life — especially the miracle that is a pregnancy — it’s easy to go along with the idea that sterilizing children is “no big deal” or that the deaths of children at Summer camp are no big deal. Or that killing is no big deal.

As I’ve been saying for over five years now. There is no saving the Left. There is only saving America — and its children — from them.