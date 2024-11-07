To the legacy press, I trusted and believed in my entire life, thank you.

Thank you for never telling the truth in most of your coverage because you feared your staff, readers, or social media mobs.

Thank you for your clickbait headlines, which cycled through X, landed in Google’s search algorithm, and distorted our collective perception of reality.

Thank you for your cowardice. None of you dared to take a stand, lest you stand alone and lose everything.

Thank you for adopting the language of the cult that forced you to write news articles that referred to criminals convicted of rape as “women” and using preferred pronouns, confusing your readers.

Thank you for becoming PRADA for the Bolshevik cult that has overtaken it.

Thank you for helping convict people like me in the Court of Public Opinion because of one joke or because I voted against the Democrats.

Thank you for pretending a single accusation can replace the Presumption of Innocence and due process.

Thank you for bullying and intimidating concerned and worthwhile reporters who were not allowed to report truthful stories lest they enrage social justice warriors.

Thank you for helping fanatics demonize and target people for breaking the rules of the Woketopia.

Thank you for never taking the side of the people of the United States who desperately needed advocates in the Fourth Estate.

Thank you for proving Donald Trump right by acting like the “enemy of the people,” turning us against each other, demonizing ordinary citizens as “extremists” and “fascists.”

Thank you for being so out of touch with what Americans really think, not just about you but about the government in power. You are giving people like me no reason to read your outlets anymore.

Thank you for participating in government censorship by attacking the whistleblowers at the FBI or in gender clinics. If they were exposing government corruption, they were enemies of the state.

Thank you for targeting and helping to destroy journalists who once worked alongside you - Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Michael Shellenberger, Walter Kirn, Donald McNeil, James Bennett, Nellie Bowles, Megyn Kelly, and countless others.

Thank you for pushing the idea that racism is everywhere and inside everyone and that eradicating it is the most important problem facing our country.

Thank you for the bland and unbearable content that has alienated listeners, viewers, and readers.

Thank you for lying to so many vulnerable and gullible people who have now decided that the Trump administration is sending America back to the 1950s, where women will lose their rights because Gen-Z doesn’t have enough anxiety churning through their bodies.

Thank you for lying about COVID, the protests in the Summer of 2020, the masks, the vaccine, “gender-affirming care,” January 6th, and the Hunter Biden laptop.

Thank you for seeing only the worst in Trump and bombarding the American people day in and day out with “something Trump said” that wasn’t really what he said.

Thank you for taking “something Trump said,” chopping it up, stripping it of context, and repackaging it as something Hitler might say.

Thank you for dividing families, destroying marriages, turning kids against their parents, and pretending it was Trump’s fault.

Thank you for selling fear, more fear, and nothing but fear every second of every day for eight long years.

Thank you for covering up the truth about the real threats Americans face, like medical experiments on children, illegal border crossings, and crime spikes in cities.

Thank you for never holding the Democrats accountable for anything they did because the only thing you cared about was stopping Donald Trump from winning. That worked out great for you, didn’t it?

Thank you for destroying your reputation. Now, most people will be skeptical of headlines and stories, as they should be.

I say thank you because if you’d done your job if you’d cared about us if you cared about the truth, we would not have lived through the Democratic Party's single most humiliating defeat since the Civil War.

By committing so completely and thoroughly to fighting their fight and abandoning any ethics in journalism you might have once had, you have completely and utterly destroyed your credibility.

But in doing so, you have birthed a thriving citizen journalism and independent press industry.

For that, we will all be forever grateful.

Love,

America