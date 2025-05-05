Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NWCitizen's avatar
NWCitizen
just now

Don't trump followers feel betrayed when he promised to end inflation on day 1 and now they won't even be able to afford toys at Christmas? My friend told me she was going to vote for trump because everything was too expensive under biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff G's avatar
Jeff G
4m

Great essay. You put your finger on why the mall is a cathedral in middle America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture