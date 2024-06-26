I’ve written two pieces on the debate so far, here and here. But it’s worth mentioning that the main point of attack by Joe Biden against Donald Trump will undoubtedly be the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That will paint him into the corner of having to define women’s rights now that the party has shifted to “reproductive rights” to be inclusive, thus gutting the women’s rights movement.

Trump’s key points of attack should be: Biden’s Title IX executive order, the Rachel Levine WPATH scandal, how the overturning of Roe v. Wade led to over one million abortions, a ten-year high.

Let’s do this.

Biden: My opponent overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating access to abortions, removing a right women have relied on for over 40 years. He wants to take women back to the dark ages.

Trump: Did you know that in 2023, after the Dobbs decision, there were over 1 million abortions in America? The highest number in a decade.

From NPR:

To be precise, researchers estimate there were 1,026,700 abortions in 2023. "That's the highest number in over a decade, the first time there have been over a million abortions provided in the U.S. formal health care system since 2012," explains Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a data scientist with Guttmacher.

Trump: How many more abortions will women need to feel empowered? Two million? Five million? What’s the number, Joe? The Democrats used to believe abortion should be safe, legal and rare. Do you still believe that?

Biden: No administration has been as pro-women’s rights as mine!

Trump: Joe, answer me one question: what is a woman?

Biden: You can’t be serious. You know what a woman is.

Trump: But I’d like to ask you the question since your administration rolled back women’s rights on Title IV, and you’ve never stood up for biological women in sports. What defines a woman to you?

Biden: I’m not gonna answer that stupid question.

Trump: Exactly. Because you can’t answer it.

If Biden or the moderators go anywhere near transgender rights, hit them with this:

Trump: Your Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological man who is now presenting as a woman, is in hot water for pressuring the WPATH to remove age requirements for children. Is that your position too? Is no child too young to have a hysterectomy, breast amputation, or chemical castration?

From the New York Times:

Biden: My administration believes in transgender rights because we’re not transphobic bigots.

Trump: Who will protect the children, Joe, if the President of the United States can’t even do it?

That should cover it. Americans have been kept in the dark about what is happening to young people at the hands of clinics and school counselors. It’s high time to drag it out into the light of day.

Deep background: