Deep Conversations with Tucker
Tucker and Bret Weinstein Debate Evolution, God’s Existence, Israel, and Will AI Gain Consciousness?
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:18 Debating Evolution
10:54 Is Human Sacrifice Evidence of Something Supernatural?
19:33 Consciousness vs. Intuition
28:02 How Does Weinstein Explain the Creation of All Things?
32:10 Have We Actually Seen Humans Evolve?
40:30 Where Do We Derive Moral Judgement if There Is No God?
47:42 Weinstein’s Thoughts on Jesus Christ
51:13 Is the Complexity of the Universe Evidence of Intelligent Design?
58:37 Sam Harris Is a Horrible Spokesperson for Atheism
1:06:03 Weinstein Details What’s Truly Going on in the Middle East
1:20:03 Why Are We Focused More on Foreign Countries Than Our Own?
1:29:24 Is the Debate Around Israel Manufactured?
1:40:57 Why We Can No Longer Have Honest Conversations
1:50:48 Why Are We Still Pushing the Covid Vaccines?
1:57:08 How Complicated Is It to Remove the Covid Shot From the Vaccine Schedule?
1:59:03 The Truth About the Vaccine Injured
2:10:15 Will AI Gain Consciousness?
2:16:12 Can We Stop AI From Evolving Into Something Dangerous?
2:20:18 Does Weinstein Have Hope for the West?
How America’s Most Liberal Businessman Is Fighting Back Against the Democrat War Machine
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:03 The Russia/Ukraine War Is Totally Unnecessary
9:58 The Pentagon’s Bottomless Budget
12:24 Weapons Manufacturers Lobbying Congress
16:34 The Lies About Putin’s Motives
22:58 The New Anti-War Party
30:43 Public Response to Cohen’s Stance Against War
43:01 The Pro-War Propaganda
49:02 We Have Come Dangerously Close to Nuclear War
51:16 Will We Go to War With Iran?
52:52 Why Is This How Cohen Chooses to Spend His Time?
57:09 What Does It Truly Mean to Be an American?
59:05 Are People Too Focused on Money?
1:02:54 Can the System Be Changed?
1:06:19 Cohen’s Spiritual Motivations
The Moment Tucker Changed His View on Drugs, Robbing the Mafia, and Rehab Centers Exploiting Addicts
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:11 Cella’s Opioid Addiction
9:01 Gateway Drugs Are a Real Concern
14:04 How Cella Went From Weed to Heroin
21:57 Burning Down the Entourage House
28:05 How Cella Got Away With Smoking Heroin in High School
36:25 What It’s Really Like in Rehab
41:51 Robbing the Mexican Mafia
53:07 How Did Cella’s High School Friends End Up?
58:56 What They Don’t Tell You About Withdrawal Symptoms
1:05:42 The Secret Rehab Scam
1:11:00 Cella’s Experience With God
1:18:59 The Event That Changed Tucker’s Opinion on Drug Policy
1:21:45 How Do We Fix America’s Drug Problem?
1:23:30 The Growing Meth Epidemic
1:35:51 The Long Term Effects of Drug Abuse
No, AI will not gain consciousness. How is this even a thing?
I would suggest that anyone who has a problem with you sharing these videos should be blocked. It's easy to ignore them. Even if you shared someone I despise, like say idk James Lindsay, I wouldn't be yelling at you to stop that. It's your right to share what you want, and at the end of the day if you dislike it enough you can unsubscribe if you can't just ignore it.