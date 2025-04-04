When COVID happened, I was still a devout Democrat. I did notice that it seemed like we were all working hard to sabotage Trump rather than come together as a country to help him deal with a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

That would be the first tiny crack in the surface of my bubble. I wondered why our hatred of Trump was more important than dealing with this once-in-a-generation crisis. It was verboten to think such a thing.

What I learned then is that they are all about clinging to power. They want their Woketopia back, and they’re willing to go to extreme lengths to get it, even to crash the economy and put us in not just a recession but a depression.

Stupid me. I took them seriously. When my daughter came home from the last few months of her senior year at college and had her graduation on my balcony in Burbank, we were doing our part to save the country from a pandemic! Then, days later, millions hit the streets to protest.

Once the crack is big enough, the light gets in. When the light gets in, you start to see things you never saw before. I did not understand what I saw until after the election when they dragged Joe Biden over the finish line, and then it all made sense.

The sudden shift away from masks and to masks, then the hysteria over lockdowns and eventually forcing people to be vaccinated or they could not work, attend family gatherings, etc. So many went along with it —mass formation psychosis.

But much of it was calculated, as I would later find out. It had to be bad—so bad that they could convince America that if only they were back in power, we would all feel safe. Keep us sick, keep us locked down, keep us medicated, keep us living in our comfortable little bubble.

Trump’s biggest asset heading into 2020 was his strong economy. No president with a strong economy has ever been voted out after one term, so to get him out, they had to crash the economy—put it in a temporary coma.

For the Democrats and the establishment, though, that risk did not pay off because it never came roaring back with Biden in power. Trump’s risk now is that he was voted in largely to do what Biden couldn’t: to bring the economy back.

But here’s what I know that I would never have known if I had never escaped the Left: they will not allow Trump’s plan ever to work. They will do everything they can now, even help crash the economy to keep us sick, helpless, and afraid, always. Because that’s the only way they can make the public want them instead.

Think about it. They’re licking their chops. If the whole thing comes crashing down, the Democrats will finally have their FDR moment, so why wouldn’t they keep filling up the deck with water to ensure the ship goes down?

There is something ugly and cynical about what they’re doing now. They know as well as I do that many of us have always wanted to bring back “made in America.” We long for the days when tech support was for people who didn’t live in far-off lands and there was some way to navigate a consumer complaint.

They know what happened to the middle and working classes in America. They know that cheap crap sold ends up in landfills. They know that slave labor makes these products. They KNOW. And yet, here they are, fighting to preserve what they always stood against.

All it took was for Trump to win and do what they’ve always wanted but never had the guts to do. They know it. And now, they have to lie to themselves and pretend they never did.

Their dream for the future is identity-focused politics - an open border to allow for more slave labor to pick vegetables and clean houses. Bigger government to pay for people who will never be able to work at any job ever because there are no jobs for them and wealthy billionaires footing the bill. That’s it. That’s the plan.

Americans are a consumer planet. Our entire ideology is based on pursuing happiness, which means buying, buying, and buying more. We measure our economic health by how much we buy during Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Trump figures, why isn’t more of that wealth coming back to us? Why is it going to so many other countries? Why? It works better for really rich people (cheap labor) and poor people (cheap stuff). But it has cost us dearly as a country.

I don’t know if the Republicans are corrupt enough to crash the economy just to bring down the Democrats. But I do know that if the Democrats did what Trump was doing now, the headlines would be awash in glowing praise. We know all the Bernie bro types would be celebrating.

This is not complicated for me because Trump is doing what I wish other politicians had the guts to do long ago. I have no idea what the outcome will be. I expect no one will allow it to succeed. There are too many very rich people who don’t want the money train to stop.

I also know that the Democrats and many Never-Trump Republicans will be rooting for his failure, rooting for the downfall of America. Again.

So even if this puts the Democrats back in power and they have to undo everything Trump tried to do to give America a fighting chance for all of its citizens, not just the rich, he’s going down as a hero in my book.

For those who say there is nothing he could ever do to lose the support of people like me - of course, there is. But this ain’t it.

(I am working on a podcast and a video…. I keep getting sidetracked).