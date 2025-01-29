thinker

A hard thing to do is write for everybody. Someone will be upset by what you write. I recently wrote about intolerant liberals, and I cited the traditional alpha male in movies - like the Crash Davis monologue in Bull Durham or Marlon Brando in Streetcar and one of the comments was, "Why is this trash in my feed?" and I suddenly remembered that there are many religious Conservatives who read my site.

The counterculture revolution was born because of a new generation’s desire to break free from religious Conservatism. I am a person who grew up in that era, without religion. It was not “cool” to be religious. Then, the Left realized they needed religion so they invented one, or they stole it from Marx, but either way, the Left “got woke” and that became the oppressive force now launching a new counterculture revolution, much of which contains many traditionally religious people.

Religious Conservatives turn out to be some of the best people I’ve ever known, something I never would have guessed throughout most of my life as they were categorized as puritanical scolds. They have offered me warmth and love, prayed for me - written me letters and cards. They are nothing like how the Left portrays them.

But I don’t call this site “Free Thinking” for nothing. I see myself as someone who free-thinks about stuff.

My mind takes me where it wants to, and I don’t always plan for it. Once, when I was driving around with my stepfather, I kept asking him questions, and at some point, he turned around and said, “If you ask one more question, I will punch you in the mouth.” He really did say that, but even that didn’t stop the brain. Nothing ever has. Maybe old age finally will.

I was poorly educated and called “No Show Stone” in high school because I rarely went and barely graduated. I kicked around a half-dozen city colleges before finally graduating from UCLA in 1993. I went to graduate school at Columbia for one semester before dropping out and getting online.

Self-taught people tend to be the more curious, with a chip on their shoulders about everything they don’t know. I wish I knew more. I haven’t ever been able or willing to adopt any ideology or faith that tells me what to think. My big mouth and curious brain have gotten me into trouble. I don’t always think before I write or speak!

It's still hard to write in a way that doesn't upset someone from somewhere who has certain beliefs. That's the problem with all of us online in one big group.

Anyway, I am not apologizing—never apologize unless you did something wrong—but I am saying that I did not intend to offend. If that offends you, other things I write might also offend you. Fair warning.

So the answer to “Why is this trash in my feed?” is that perhaps you were misled here and subscribed by accident. You can unsubscribe in your settings, top right. Just look for the little profile pic, click on it, and it will say “manage subscription.” If you are a paying subscriber, finding a place to cancel your subscription is a little harder. You have to scroll all the way down that page and you’ll find it at the bottom.

Hope that helps.