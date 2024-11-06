Share this postDonald Trump is the 47th President of the United Statessashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDonald Trump is the 47th President of the United StatesFox just called itSasha StoneNov 06, 2024366Share this postDonald Trump is the 47th President of the United Statessashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12819ShareIt’s done! Wow! I can’t believe it!!366Share this postDonald Trump is the 47th President of the United Statessashastone.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12819SharePreviousNext
Trump is going to speak soon - I'll post that. Then I want to gather some videos from TikTok for "one last dance." So glad it ended the good way, the happy way.
Over at MSNBC, one of the lady bobbleheads started to say to Joy Reid, "It's not over till the...." and with a look of horror, she stopped talking.🤣