easter bunny in the apocalypse

When I was growing up, Easter meant a new dress. We were hippies who lived atop a mountain in Topanga, California. We spent every day outside, barefoot, playing in the dirt, running our fingers through different kinds of wildflowers, and pinching milkweed dry. We rode our ponies. We milked goats. We hung around with chickens. But when Easter came, we were bathed, our hair brushed and sometimes curled, and we’d put on our Easter dress.

For us, Easter meant frilly dresses and patent leather shoes. It meant candy and coloring Easter eggs and hiding them. It meant the Easter Bunny. We didn’t understand its deeper meaning, but we celebrated it anyway. For me, it was always a happy day. I know for many reading this, Easter means He is Risen!

I wanted to write something profound and meaningful today, offering some kind of message of hope and renewal. But while researching for a podcast I will post later tonight, I came upon this video on TikTok that I woke up thinking about instead of Easter:

Then, I checked Real Clear Politics as I do every morning, and there it was. A headline by a guy I used to know a little bit online, Andrew O’Hehir, who wrote the following:

He wrote this without the self-awareness to know that if the fascist moment were indeed here, he couldn’t even write that as a headline. He could not write a piece about Rümeysa Öztürk, or any of those deported, detained, or arrested. He could not post it on social media.

If you Google her name, you’ll see endless pieces echoing the same sentiment, the usual cosplay of oppression and resistance, “disappeared off the street.” Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are alive and well under the Trump administration.

His pitch in the piece is to wake up Democrats to the seriousness of this moment, as if he himself can understand it. Spoiler alert: he can’t. No one inside the Doomsday Bunker can. They are following an unreliable narrator.

They have lost all perspective and are flying high on mass hysteria and magical thinking. He can’t just make the point clearly. He knows no one will click on it. But whatever valid points he might be making are lost in a sea of hyperbole.

I personally don’t think that we should be punishing people for their thought crimes. I am not comfortable with that particular policy, but so what? That doesn’t mean the “Fascist moment in here.”

Rubio and the Trump administration are on the defense here, with a massive media apparatus attacking them every day for every single decision they make over every single issue now and during his first term. THAT is the opposite of fascism.

And they’ll never stop to think that they are so free they can even call for the assassination of their “fascist dictator.”

They were there already. In 2015, there were violent attacks against Trump supporters because of Trump’s stance on immigration:

Look at what that fascist dictator allowed during his first term, back when Andrew O’Hehir and others were sounding the alarm.

Trump won an election and a mandate. If the people don’t like it, they can vote him out. Oh wait, they already did, and you’ll never believe what happened next!

The Biden regime did what all good fascists do. They used all of that collective fear to weaponize the DOJ. “Cancel Culture” spread to government. Once accused, forever guilty. The good old days!

The Biden regime policed thought and speech via social media. Remember how the FBI worked with Twitter and Facebook to deep-six the Hunter Biden laptop because that’s not fascist at all.

Remember the FBI bursting through the door of a guy who wrote something on Facebook and him getting shot on the spot? Remember the FBI “investigating” parents at school board meetings?

And if that weren’t enough, our culture had become totalitarian in its demands that all of us go along with increasingly insane rules. OR ELSE. All of us now know which side we were afraid of. AND STILL ARE.

Dogma and propaganda have polluted every corner of culture from movies to TV shows to comedy to journalism. A mono-culture driven by radical, puritanical, totalitarians who now wonder what they’re do with all of those “MAGA people” once they regain power because that’s not scary at all.

Under Biden, we could not say things because we would lose everything — even after Trump won, even after Elon bought Twitter and turned it into X, my entire career went up in flames overnight just for a joke I made on the app. Will the real fascists please stand up?

And because of your ongoing phantasmagoria about immigration, Biden sent out a message to all countries that come on in, the border is open. Venezuelan gangs took over apartment buildings, women were raped and murdered. All so what, Nancy Pelosi could bring in slave labor to pick fruit in Florida? Do you think that was something Americans wanted?

And that’s all before we even get to 2020, the year so many of us realized we’d been misled at best, lied to and manipulated at worst. They were the dogs that caught the car. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

I used to believe people like Andrew O’Hehir. I respected them. I thought they told me the truth. But there is no telling the truth from inside the Doomsday Bunker. For them, it’s been a ten-year war on the working class, only they don’t realize it. They need their oppressed symbols of virtue because their Pool of Narcissus reminds them that they are the good people doing good things.

Americans chose Trump because he was the less crazy side. The Democrats now could at least try to prove they are the less crazy side - but so far, it seems that they can’t find their way back to sanity. If Hitler is their baseline, what is coming next? I don’t know, let’s ask a crazy lady:

Happy Easter, dear readers. Happy Easter to the bravest people I’ve ever known. You refused to accept the definition of who you are by the mob, the administrative state, and its propaganda press. Fascism might not be here, but totalitarianism almost was. There but for the Grace of God…

I hope your day is filled with love, light, and all good things. I’ll be posting a podcast later tonight.