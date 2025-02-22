The Signal is producing a documentary series on gender madness that has overtaken so much of American culture. For something that is supposedly a small percentage of the population, it seems to be the number one issue for the Left now. I still don’t understand how so many people can go along with it. I guess I can understand if I remember back to the days when I was on the Left. We wanted to be seen as “tolerant” and accepting.
The funny thing is, I am tolerant and accepting. Just not when it comes to children. It has gone too far. The Democrats are not giving it up any time soon. They’re not suddenly going to snap out of it. This is a war they are prepared to fight. So here’s hoping MAGA stays in power and doesn’t blow it. Fingers crossed.
Here is episode one:
Uncomfortable Truths is presented by my non-profit, The Signal Education Project and Genspect, and is produced by Danube Institute. This episode features Helen Joyce, Colin Wright, Buck Angel, Stella O'Malley, Lisa Marchiano, Sue Evans, Marcus Evans, Stephanie Davies-Arai, Sasha Ayad, Stephanie Winn, Colette Colfer, and me.
You can support the project by visiting: https://www.givesendgo.com/uncomfortabletruths
I felt like I was trapped in the wrong body, too. I was born with spina bifida. But it’s the one I was given and it was either accept it or be miserable. My parents were given the option for euthanasia. They denied that with a vengeance. I just turned 60. 62 surgeries later. Every one of them necessary. Most would never know I have spina bifida. None of the surgeries I have had change the fact that I do.
Sex is determined by chromosomes at conception, 9 months before most births.