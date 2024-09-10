Show up as Nice Trump:

The only way Trump can lose the debate in a way that hurts him is if he does what he did in that first debate with Joe Biden. If he comes off as a hostile bully, he’ll lose. As long as he shows up as “nice Trump,” I do not think he’ll lose enough to cost him voters.

Harris has debated older white men twice in her career. Once for the District Attorney and once for the Attorney General. Both of her opponents were milquetoast dudes for the most part. She came off as fiery, young, and up for a fight. She easily defeated both men in those debates.

But Trump is not just anybody. Everyone has an idea of who they think he is. He doesn’t have to prove himself to be tough. Yes, she’ll win the media narrative because most are corrupt liars in bed with the Democrats. But it will sit better with voters to not see someone quick to anger.

In Harris’ exchanges with people like Bret Kavanaugh and Bill Barr, she came off as overly hostile because they did not react with anger back at her. Anyone who fed her back hostility handed her the win.

Peel Back the Layers and Reveal the “Real Kamala Harris”

We have no idea which Kamala Harris will show up at the debate: the hostile prosecutor or the JOY™ Mamala.

If you look up flip-flop in the dictionary, there is a picture of Kamala Harris. Even Bernie Sanders has now said she will say whatever she has to say to get elected.

But Americans need to know who Kamala Harris really is. She can’t hide forever. Trump can remind people of that over and over again: “She doesn’t even know what she believes anymore.”

Why has she suddenly decided the border is a good idea? Does she even have any plan to secure the border? Why isn’t she supporting Medicare for All anymore?

Does she believe biological men can compete with biological women? Does she agree that minors can begin medical transition without consent? Who knows? No one will ask her.

She’s Not Up for the Job

They had four years to prove to America that they could make the country better than it was under Trump, and they failed.

There is no getting around that they have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years. They don’t want to turn the page, they don’t want change, and they want to cling to power forever. When is it America’s turn? “I feel bad for her. She’s in over her head.”

If she could not handle being vice president, how in the world would she handle being president?

Why did she cover up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline?

Why did it take a debate to show Americans what Harris and other Democrats hid? Why did she knife him in the back if she didn’t think he was cognitively impaired? How could she have betrayed him that way when he rescued her political career by making her Vice-President, even after she called him a racist?

Trump is the Change Agent

They’ve been trying to stop change since 2016 by trying to stop him. They don’t want to turn the page. They don’t want change. They want more of the same. Harris is just Biden’s bad policies for four more years.

But Americans know what it’s like living under Democrat rule. We’ve all been living with that for what seems like 20 years. We can see it in our movies, schools, and grocery stores. We can see it on our streets. They have no solutions. They can only shame us for caring about our children at the hands of the “woke” and our wrecked culture at the hands of the “woke.” We want to turn the page, but they are doing everything possible to prevent it.

To recap:

Show up as Nice Trump

Uncover the Real Kamala Harris

She’s Not up for the Job

Trump is the Change Agent

Godspeed, Team Trump.