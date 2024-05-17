I am working on a longer piece but here are a few stories to chew on in the meantime.

Apologies in advance for so many YouTube videos. I know many of you do not like to use it but since there are so many of them it just made it easier.

A Speech That Upset the Left

What Harrison Butker spoke to a Catholic audience about traditional values, nothing people on the Right haven’t heard before and certainly nothing all that controversial. But because he is high profile and he has something they can take away (pressure the NFL), they decided to wage a mini-cancellation on him.

This should never have become such a big story. In this country, we are allowed to say what we think. Most controversial was that he called “pride” a sin (which, to Catholics, it is one of the seven deadly) and that he said women are being lied to about what is the most fulfilling thing in life, a career or being a wife and mother?

But where is the lie? I was never lucky enough to be anyone’s wife, though nothing would have made me happier. On the other hand, being a mother is the best thing I’ve ever done and it’s not even close. I can’t think of anything, any award, any amount of money, even living forever that would top it. I wish I’d listened to him 30 years ago.

I admire his conviction. He also teared up when talking about his wife, I mean come on.

A fracas in Congress erupts:

I thought this was very entertaining, personally. It didn’t bother me. It was a good old-fashioned girl fight. Far Right and Far Left trading barbs. It was hysterical.

Trump is the keynote speaker Minnesota GOP Annual Dinner:

He will be speaking around 8:30pm, Eastern.

Trump prosecution in big trouble as Costello Ready to Testify

Gotta love a Deus ex Machina. Will they call. him to testify? Who knows.

Trump got to attend Barron’s graduation after all.

RIP the Great Dabney Coleman who died today. Here is his hilarious performance in Tootsie:

The second trailer for Kevin Costner’s Horizon dropped, coming at the end of June:

A Trip Update

I am still in Lakewood, Ohio, cooling my jets. My hand is healing slowly but surely. I spilled water on my recorder, so I had to improvise for the latest piece.

I saw Cybertrucks.

My daughter’s birthday is next week, and then we’ll take a mini-road trip before I head back to California.

Here are some photos of the food at the cafe where my daughter works where she took me for Mother’s Day:

Until next time…